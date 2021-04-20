xml:space="preserve">
Another Carroll County resident dies of COVID-19, making 13 fatalities over past month

By
Carroll County Times
Apr 20, 2021 5:53 PM

The Carroll County Health Department announced the COVID-19 death of another county resident and 20 new cases on Tuesday.

The person was identified as an over-65 member of the community who died last week. That brings the number of Carroll County deaths during the week of April 11 to five, equaling the deadliest week since Jan. 24.

The health department reported two deaths for the three-week period beginning Feb. 28, but there have been 13 deaths since March 21. Throughout the pandemic, 240 county residents have died from COVID-19 — 68 community members and 172 congregate living facility residents. Of those, 214 have been 65 and older, 24 were 45-64 and two were 18-44.

With one resident at Copper Ridge testing positive, according to the health department website, there are current outbreaks at the following congregate living facilities: Copper Ridge, Carroll Lutheran Village, Lorien Mt. Airy, Lorien Taneytown and Springfield Hospital as well at the Central Maryland Correctional Facility and the Carroll County Detention Center.

New cases

The 20 new cases reported Tuesday afternoon make 44 thus far this week. That’s down from 56 at the same point last week.

Last week, there were 186 new cases. The previous week’s total has been adjusted up to 228, one fewer than the 229 from the previous week. Before that, the last time the county saw a weekly drop was the week of Feb. 21, the final of seven consecutive weeks of declining numbers following the post-holiday peak.

Carroll’s case rate per 100,000 people per day, reported as an average over the past seven days, dropped to 15.1, the lowest it has been since March 24. The rate dipped as low as 7.46 in early March after peaking at 47.58 on Jan. 11.

Carroll’s testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that returned positive results over the past seven days, dropped by 4.75%, the lowest it has been since March 18.

Around the state

Maryland health officials reported 925 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, the second-straight day the state has reported fewer than 1,000 daily cases amid a decline in overall testing. State officials have now reported a total of 437,584 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, since March 2020.

Nineteen more people have died due to the disease or complications from it, state health officials reported Tuesday, bringing that total up to 8,406 people since March 2020. More than 100 people have been reported dead due to COVID-19 over the past seven days.

The statewide seven-day average positivity rate is 5.4%, remaining effectively unchanged compared to Monday’s reported average of 5.39%. The state’s average positivity rate has been at 5% or above since March 28

Vaccine

The state of Maryland is in Phase 3 of vaccine eligibility, meaning anyone 16 and over can sign up and receive the vaccine. For Carroll County Health Department clinics, all people age 18 and over who live or work in Carroll County are eligible. Registration is available at cchd.maryland.gov.

No appointments are currently available due to a decrease in vaccine allocation and suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration, but according to the health department website, they hope to share new appointment links on Thursday, April 22 or Thursday, April 29. Those over 65 or in need of assistance to register are asked to call 410-876-4848.

All Marylanders 16 and older can register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site by going to covidvax.maryland.gov or calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

Community cases

Carroll has reported 7,573 cases of community members who have tested positive — 3,881 women and 3,692 men. Age group data:

0-9: 319

10-19: 902

20-29: 1,329

30-39: 1,058

40-49: 1,014

50-59: 1,405

60-69: 911

70-79: 441

80-89: 167

90-99: 27

Total cases

Carroll has reported 8,801 total COVID-19 cases. ZIP code data (those with fewer than seven cases are not listed):

21784 (Eldersburg/Sykesville): 2,180

21157 (Westminster): 1,961

21158 (Westminster): 1,083

21771 (Mount Airy): 682

21074 (Hampstead): 635

21102 (Manchester): 555

21787 (Taneytown): 531

21048 (Finksburg): 458

21776 (New Windsor): 242

21797 (Woodbine): 160

21104 (Marriottsville): 129

21791 (Union Bridge): 106

21757 (Keymar): 66

Probable cases

In addition to the confirmed cases, Carroll also reported seven new probable cases, making a total of 2,989 probables since the beginning of the pandemic. These are patients who test positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations

Eight more hospitalizations were reported Tuesday. As of Sunday, Carroll Hospital was treating 40 patients for COVID-19. Additionally, one other patient was under investigation for the virus, nine critical care unit beds were in use and the hospital had a total patient census of 163 out of an approximate capacity of 170. The 40 coronavirus hospitalizations marked an increase from 36 last week and 33 the week before. There had been 42 patients hospitalized during the peak of the post-holiday surge, but that number steadily decreased until Carroll Hospital had only three COVID-positive patients on March 9.

Latest Carroll County News

Baltimore Sun reporter Phil Davis contributed to this article.

