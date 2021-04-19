Carroll County’s weekly number of COVID-19 cases drops by 18%; another death reported, hospitalizations rise

On Monday afternoon, the Carroll County Health Department reported 70 new cases for the previous 72 hours and announced that the county finished the week of April 11 with 186 new cases. That was down from 227 the week before, which dropped slightly from 229 the previous week. Before that, the last time the county saw a weekly drop was the week of Feb. 21, the final of seven consecutive weeks of declining numbers following the post-holiday peak.