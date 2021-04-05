Three Carroll County residents die of COVID-19; county sees most weekly cases since January

Three more Carroll County residents have died of COVID-19 and the county is coming off its highest weekly total of new cases since January, according to the health department.
Two of the deaths announced Monday by the Carroll County Health Department were members of the community — a man over 65 years old and a woman under 65. And the third was a resident at a congregate living facility and was over 65.
Carroll sustained three COVID-19 fatalities from Feb. 28 through March 27. Four have been reported since. There have been 232 total COVID-19 fatalities among Carroll countians, 60 of which were members of the community and 172 residents of congregate living facilities.
The health department reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday afternoon — 96 community members and four from the Carroll County Detention Center. The county has now seen five consecutive weeks of increasing or flat weekly totals.
Last week, 225 total new cases were reported in Carroll — the most since the week of Jan. 24, the last time Carroll eclipsed 300 cases. Last week’s total is up from 205 the previous week. According to health department data, Carroll saw 154 cases each of the two previous weeks and 121 the week before that. Those five weeks followed seven consecutive weeks of declining totals which came after a post-holiday spike that resulted in more than 500 cases the week of Jan. 3.
Carroll’s testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that returned positive results over the past seven days, rose to 5.9%. It has been over 5% — the threshold the World Health Organization recommends jurisdictions stay below before lifting restrictions — since March 22 after dipping as low as 2.45% on March 4.
Carroll’s case rate per 100,000 people per day, reported as an average over the past seven days, rose slightly to 20.95. The rate had been as low as 7.46 in early March after having peaked at 47.58 on Jan. 11.
Vaccinations
The Carroll County Health Department is currently scheduling appointment-only vaccination clinics for people in all phases through 2B, including essential workers in 1C who live or work in Carroll, and residents age 60-64 (2A) and under 60 with health conditions soon (2B). They are continuing to prioritize those age 65 and over.
When a clinic is less than a week away and is not full, the health department will share the link online to allow Carroll County residents in eligible groups to register. For those who would like to preregister for vaccination through the Carroll County Health Department, complete the appropriate form online at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-interest-forms or call 410-876-4848.
All Marylanders age 16 and older can now preregister for an appointment at a mass vaccination site by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). During preregistration, Marylanders can choose their top two preferred sites.
Through March 31, a total of 51,526 Carroll County residents have received at least one vaccination (30.5%) and 29,752 residents (17.6%) had been fully vaccinated, according to the health department.
Around the state
Maryland confirmed another 859 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths linked COVID-19 Monday, a day after 1,669 cases were reported on Sunday, the most the state has added in a single day since Jan. 31. State officials have now reported a total of 418,188 cases of COVID-19 since they began tracking the pandemic in March 2020.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 34 to 1,165 — 260 of whom required intensive care, as of Monday.
The statewide seven-day average positivity rate is now nearly 5.8%, down from Sunday’s average rate of 5.9%. The rate had increased for the previous eight straight days.
Community cases
Carroll has reported 7,168 cases of community members who have tested positive, 3,679 women and 3,489 me. Age group data:
0-9: 285
10-19: 851
20-29: 1,276
30-39: 1,006
40-49: 962
50-59: 1,338
60-69: 856
70-79: 411
80-89: 158
90-99: 25
Total cases
Carroll has reported 8,389 total COVID-19 cases. ZIP code data (those with fewer than seven cases are not listed):
21784 (Eldersburg/Sykesville): 2,087
21157 (Westminster): 1,868
21158 (Westminster): 1,018
21771 (Mount Airy): 668
21074 (Hampstead): 609
21102 (Manchester): 529
21787 (Taneytown): 497
21048 (Finksburg): 438
21776 (New Windsor): 227
21797 (Woodbine): 146
21104 (Marriottsville): 125
21791 (Union Bridge): 100
21757 (Keymar): 65
Probable cases
In addition to the confirmed cases, Carroll also reported 21 new probable cases, making a total of 2,732 probables since the beginning of the pandemic. These are patients who test positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
Hospitalizations
Carroll Hospital had 19 patients positive for COVID-19 through Wednesday, eight fewer than had been reported March 27, according to the Carroll County Health Department. The COVID-positive patients had gone from three on March 9 to 11 on March 15 to 22 on March 22 to 27 on March 27. Through Wednesday, two patients were under investigation for COVID-19, seven critical care unit beds were in use, and the total patient census was 165 out of an approximate capacity of 170.
Baltimore Sun reporter Colin Campbell contributed to this article.