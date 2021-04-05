Three Carroll County residents die of COVID-19; county sees most weekly cases since January

Last week, 225 total new cases were reported in Carroll — the most since the week of Jan. 24, the last time Carroll eclipsed 300 cases. Last week’s total is up from 205 the previous week. According to health department data, Carroll saw 154 cases each of the two previous weeks and 121 the week before that. Those five weeks followed seven consecutive weeks of declining totals which came after a post-holiday spike that resulted in more than 500 cases the week of Jan. 3.