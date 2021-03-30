Carroll County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate declines

While 32 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Carroll County Health Department on Tuesday afternoon, there were no fatalities and the county’s positivity rate dropped for the second day in a row.
There have been 68 cases so far this week after 204 were reported last week. That was up from 152 the previous week and nearly double the 104 reported the week of Feb. 21, which was the last of seven consecutive weeks of declining totals. Carroll hadn’t reported 200 or more cases since the 209 reported the week of Jan. 31.
Carroll’s testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that returned positive results over the past seven days, has dropped by .63 over the past two days to 5.45%. It has been over 5% — the threshold the World Health Organization recommends jurisdictions stay below before lifting restrictions — since March 22 after dipping as low as 2.45% on March 4.
Carroll’s case rate per 100,000 people per day, reported as an average over the past seven days, remained unchanged at 17.64. This rate had been as low as 7.46 in early March after having peaked at 47.58 on Jan. 11.
Two of the 32 cases reported Tuesday were from congregate living facilities, both staff members at Springfield Hospital. There are currently active outbreaks at eight living facilities in Carroll.
No deaths were reported. There have been 228 total COVID-19 fatalities among Carroll countians, 58 members of the community and 170 residents of congregate living facilities.
Around the state
For the first time since Feb. 10, the seven-day average coronavirus testing positivity rate in Maryland is above 5% — widely considered a key bench mark.
Tuesday, the positivity rate came in at 5.24%, up from 4.99% Monday.
After six straight days of reporting more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, Maryland health officials reported 903 Tuesday. Still, the 14-day average of daily cases is around 1,000, compared to less than 800 earlier this month.
Vaccine
The Carroll County Health Department is currently scheduling appointment-only vaccination clinics for people in all phases through 2A, including essential workers in 1C who live or work in Carroll, and residents age 60-64 (2A). According to the health department’s vaccine information webpage, vaccinations will open to residents under 60 with health conditions soon (2B). Residents 65 and over continue to have priority.
Eligible county residents who have not yet completed the health department’s interest form should do so at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-interest-forms or call 410-876-4848 for assistance. The state of Maryland is open to people in phases 1A, 1B, 1C, 2A and 2B. Go to coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine#locator or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX for information on vaccination options at pharmacies, larger clinics and mass vaccination sites. Several pharmacies in Carroll County are now offering vaccines.
Community cases
Carroll has reported 6,958 cases of community members who have tested positive, 3,574 women and 3,384 men. By age group:
0-9: 267
10-19: 827
20-29: 1,241
30-39: 973
40-49: 942
50-59: 1,299
60-69: 825
70-79: 403
80-89: 156
90-99: 25
Total cases
Carroll has reported 8,174 total COVID-19 cases. By ZIP code (those with fewer than seven cases are not listed):
21784 (Eldersburg/Sykesville): 2,033
21157 (Westminster): 1,821
21158 (Westminster): 996
21771 (Mount Airy): 656
21074 (Hampstead): 588
21102 (Manchester): 514
21787 (Taneytown): 480
21048 (Finksburg): 427
21776 (New Windsor): 221
21797 (Woodbine): 141
21104 (Marriottsville): 120
21791 (Union Bridge): 98
21757 (Keymar): 65
Probable cases
In addition to the confirmed cases, Carroll also reported 33 new probable cases, making a total of 2,667 probables since the beginning of the pandemic. These are patients who test positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
Hospitalizations
Carroll Hospital had 27 patients who are positive for COVID-19 on March 27, according to the Carroll County Health Department, continuing a steady rise. That was up five from the 22 reported on March 22. The previous week, that number had been 11 and on March 9 it had been just three.
Additionally, two Carroll Hospital patients were under investigation for COVID-19, seven critical care unit beds were in use, and the total patient census was 153 out of an approximate capacity of 170.
Baltimore Sun reporter Christine Condon contributed to this article.