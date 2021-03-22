Carroll County sees 2nd COVID death of March; case numbers show apparent weekly decline

Another Carroll County community member has died of COVID-19, according to data released by the health department Monday afternoon.
It’s the second fatality of a county resident attributed to the coronavirus this month, the other occurring March 5. The week of March 7 was the first in which no county residents died of COVID-19 since the first week of November. The health department lists 227 total COVID-19 deaths from Carroll, 57 members of the community and 170 residents of congregate living facilities.
It appears that cases of COVID-19 declined in Carroll County last week; however, a health department spokesperson said via email that health department data was incomplete Monday.
According to the preliminary data, 138 COVID-19 cases were reported last week after there had been 150 reported the previous week.
If last week’s total remains below 150 after additional data is entered, it will snap a two-week streak of rising case numbers. Carroll had seen seven consecutive weeks of declining numbers after posting more than 500 cases the first week of January. After reporting 104 cases the week of Feb. 21, the total rose to 121 the following week and then to 150 the week of March 7.
Carroll’s case rate per 100,000 people per day, which is reported as an average over the past seven days, dropped to 12.13. This rate peaked at 47.58 on Jan. 11.
Carroll’s seven-day testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that return positive results, dropped to 4.37%. The rate has been below 5% since Feb. 13.
Vaccine
The Carroll County Health Department is currently vaccinating people in Phase 1B and those ages 65 or older in 1C who have expressed interest. The health department will offer appointments to people ages 60 to 64 (2A) and essential workers in 1C as vaccine supply and slots at clinics allow, and plans are in place to soon begin offering appointments to people under 60 with health conditions (2B).
Eligible county residents who have not yet completed the health department’s interest form should do so at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-interest-forms or call 410-876-4848 for assistance.
The state of Maryland is open to people in Phases 1A, 1B and 1C and will open to Phase 2A on Tuesday. Go to coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine#locator or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX for information on vaccination options at pharmacies, larger clinics and mass vaccination sites. Several pharmacies in Carroll County are now offering vaccines.
Around the state
After four straight days of reporting more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, Maryland health officials reported 682 on Monday. The state has reported more than 400,000 cases of the coronavirus in total.
As of Monday, 866 people were reported hospitalized in Maryland because of the coronavirus, about 24% of them in intensive care units. It’s the fourth consecutive day that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have increased.
For the first time in about 10 days, the state’s seven-day average testing positivity rate declined slightly, dropping from 4.4% to 4.37%. The rate has remained below 5% since Feb. 11.
Community cases
Carroll has reported 6,691 cases of community members who have tested positive. Updated demographic information was not available Monday, so the following age range case numbers are through Friday:
0-9: 253
10-19: 787
20-29: 1,195
30-39: 922
40-49: 900
50-59: 1,249
60-69: 788
70-79: 384
80-89: 151
90-99: 24
Total cases
Carroll has reported 7,899 total COVID-19 cases. Updated demographic information was not available Monday, so the following ZIP code case numbers are through Friday:
21784 (Eldersburg/Sykesville): 1,954
21157 (Westminster): 1,763
21158 (Westminster): 949
21771 (Mount Airy): 637
21074 (Hampstead): 567
21102 (Manchester): 503
21787 (Taneytown): 460
21048 (Finksburg): 409
21776 (New Windsor): 201
21797 (Woodbine): 133
21104 (Marriottsville): 113
21791 (Union Bridge): 97
21757 (Keymar): 63
Baltimore Sun reporter Christine Condon contributed to this article.