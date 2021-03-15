Number of new COVID-19 cases in Carroll County rises for 2nd straight week after nearly two months of decreases

The number of Carroll residents who’ve come down with COVID-19 in just over a year is 7,773. Nearly 2,400 more are probable cases. According to the health department, 618 Carroll residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19, with 356 of them 65 or over, 177 aged 45-64, 77 aged 18-44 and eight under 18. The health department reported no new facility cases Monday, and outbreaks at Birch Manor and Brightview have been closed.