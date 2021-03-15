Number of new COVID-19 cases in Carroll County rises for 2nd straight week after nearly two months of decreases

The number of new COVID-cases in Carroll County went up for the second week in a row after seven consecutive weeks of decreases.
The Carroll County Health Department reported 53 new cases Monday afternoon for the previous 72 hours, 27 of them counting toward this week’s data. The preliminary total for last week is 149 cases, surpassing the 121 from the previous week. Carroll had 104 cases the week of Feb. 21, the lowest total since mid-November and a seventh straight week of decreasing weekly totals since the county’s post-holiday surge pushed the number of cases past 500 the first full week of January.
Carroll’s case rate per 100,000 people per day, which is reported as an average over the past seven days, stands at 14.16 after dropping as low as 7.46 two weeks ago. It is the highest it has been since Feb. 14, though still well off the case rate peak of 47.58 on Jan. 11.
Carroll’s seven-day testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that return positive results, rose more than three-quarters of a percentage point to 4.89%. It’s the highest it has been since Feb. 13, the last time the rate was over 5%.
Outbreaks at two Carroll congregate living facilities were closed, according to the health department, leaving five active outbreaks at elder care facilities and one at the Central Maryland Correctional Facility.
It has ben a full week since the health department announced a fatality attributed to COVID-19. Carroll County has reported 226 COVID-19 deaths.
The number of Carroll residents who’ve come down with COVID-19 in just over a year is 7,773. Nearly 2,400 more are probable cases. According to the health department, 618 Carroll residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19, with 356 of them 65 or over, 177 aged 45-64, 77 aged 18-44 and eight under 18. The health department reported no new facility cases Monday, and outbreaks at Birch Manor and Brightview have been closed.
Vaccines
The Carroll County Health Department is finishing vaccinating those in Phase 1B, made up largely of people over 75 years old, and is beginning to vaccinate those in Phase 1C, which includes those aged 65-74. The health department continues to ask any Carroll countians over age 75 interested in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 to call 410-876-4848.
Residents who want to receive the vaccine should complete interest forms that can be found at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-interest-forms. More information on COVID-19 vaccinations in Carroll County can be found on the health department’s page at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-vaccination.
Around the state
With the 617 new cases reported Monday morning, Maryland’s total count of confirmed infections is 394,058. The daily case count remained below 1,000 for the second straight day after rising above that mark Saturday. Prior to Saturday, daily cases statewide had been below 1,000 since Feb. 19.
Another seven Marylanders have died of the coronavirus or its effects, the state reported. In all, 7,873 residents with confirmed infections of COVID-19 have died.
There are 777 patients in Maryland’s hospitals facing the effects of COVID-19, with 201 of those cases requiring intensive care.
Community cases
Carroll has reported 6,565 cases of community members who have tested positive, 3,378 women and 3,187 men. By age range:
0-9: 247
10-19: 770
20-29: 1,183
30-39: 912
40-49: 885
50-59: 1,238
60-69: 779
70-79: 378
80-89: 149
90-99: 24
Total cases
Carroll has reported 7,773 total COVID-19 cases. The numbers by ZIP code:
21784 (Eldersburg/Sykesville): 1,932
21157 (Westminster): 1,745
21158 (Westminster): 941
21771 (Mount Airy): 636
21074 (Hampstead): 554
21102 (Manchester): 495
21787 (Taneytown): 458
21048 (Finksburg): 407
21776 (New Windsor): 196
21797 (Woodbine): 130
21104 (Marriottsville): 111
21791 (Union Bridge): 94
21757 (Keymar): 62
Probable cases
In addition to the confirmed cases Monday, Carroll also had 52 new probable cases, making a total of 2,351 probables since the beginning of the pandemic. These are patients who test positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
Hospitalizations
The county health department reported two new hospitalizations for COVID-19 and the number of community members who have been hospitalized for the virus grew to 438.
Through Friday, according to Carroll Hospital, seven patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 and five patients were under investigation for the virus. Additionally, 10 critical care unit beds were in use and the total patient census rose to 171.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.
Baltimore Sun reporter Christine Condon contributed to this article.