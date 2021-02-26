xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
More than 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered at Carroll Lutheran Village clinic; total cases in Carroll County on par with last week

By
Carroll County Times
Feb 26, 2021 6:54 PM

While most older Carroll countians seeking a COVID-19 vaccination have had to secure appointments and transportation to either a local clinic through the health department or to one of Maryland’s mass sites, those who live and work in elder care facilities have had the vaccine come to them.

Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens are handling nursing home vaccinations in Maryland as part of a contract with the federal government. They’ve been getting shots into arms of those in Carroll’s congregate living facilities since early January.

Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster held a clinic on Thursday, Feb. 25 and vaccinated 552 individuals, which included CLV residents, team members and Lutheran clergy from area churches, according to Mary Ann Costin, director of communications and public relations for Lutheran Social Ministries of Maryland.

Costin said Walgreens administered the vaccinations. It was Carroll Lutheran Village’s third clinic thus far, and another is scheduled for mid-March. The first clinic was Jan. 11.

Older people are most at risk after contracting COVID-19. Another death from COVID-19 was announced Friday by the Carroll County Health Department, bringing to 224 the number Carroll countians who have died of the virus. Of those, 199 were 65 or older, according to the health department.

Residents in congregate living facilities have accounted for 170 of the deaths, but the fatality announced on Friday by the health department was an over-65 member of the wider community.

In terms of overall vaccinations, the health department has administered 1,308 first doses and 736 second (and final) doses this week, bringing its total to 9,542 first doses and 4,023 second doses. Counting those, the ones administered by Carroll Hospital and other health care facilities, and doses administered by CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, health department data estimates 23,404 Carroll countians have been vaccinated.

Carroll remains in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, which means residents who are at least 75 years old and educators are eligible to be vaccinated at health department clinics. Also part of 1B are those essential for “continuity of government.”

The health department is asking residents who want to receive the vaccine to complete interest forms for their phase of vaccination. These forms can be found online at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-interest-forms. More information on COVID-19 vaccinations in Carroll County can be found on the health department’s page at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-vaccination.

New cases

The county health department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday — 18 community members and one congregate living facilities case, a Longview staff member previously classified as a positive case whose test was confirmed.

In Carroll County, 85 total cases have been reported this week, on track for a similar total as last week. Through last Friday, the health department had reported 87 cases en route to a total of 104 —
that was Carroll’s lowest for a week since October. Carroll’s totals have fallen for six consecutive weeks since peaking at more than 500 the first week of January.

Carroll’s case rate per 100,000 people per day, which is reported as an average over the past seven days, rose slightly to 9.33. That number peaked at 47.58 on Jan. 11.

Carroll’s seven-day testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that return positive results, increased by .17 percent to 3.12%.

Around the state

State health officials reported 970 new infections and 33 new deaths associated with COVID-19. Maryland has confirmed fewer than 1,000 new cases in all but one of the past 13 days.

The state’s seven-day testing positivity rate, which approximates the percentage of tests that return positive results in a weeklong span, was at 3.66% Friday, the 16th time in 17 days it has declined and the fifth straight day it has been under 4%.

Additionally, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that the state would soon open a mass vaccination site in Salisbury, at the Wicomico Civic Center. It will be the state’s fifth mass site.

Community cases

Carroll has reported 6,216 cases of community members who have tested positive, 3,211 women and 3,005 men. By age range:

0-9: 234

10-19: 713

20-29: 1,106

30-39: 870

40-49: 840

50-59: 1,172

60-69: 745

70-79: 366

80-89: 146

90-99: 24

Total cases

Carroll has reported 7,416 total COVID-19 cases. The numbers by ZIP code:

21784 (Eldersburg/Sykesville): 1,837

21157 (Westminster): 1,665

21158 (Westminster): 903

21771 (Mount Airy): 614

21074 (Hampstead): 529

21102 (Manchester): 478

21787 (Taneytown): 448

21048 (Finksburg): 371

21776 (New Windsor): 188

21797 (Woodbine): 121

21104 (Marriottsville): 100

21791 (Union Bridge): 90

21757 (Keymar): 60

Probable cases

In addition to the confirmed cases, Carroll also had 20 new probable cases, making a total of 2,124 probables since the beginning of the pandemic. These are patients who test positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations

The county health department reported no new hospitalizations of residents for COVID-19. The number of community members who have been hospitalized for the virus is 426, according to the health department.

Through Tuesday, Feb. 23 according to Carroll Hospital, 15 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 and five patients were under investigation for the virus. Additionally, eight critical care unit beds were in use and the total patient census was 145 (out of an approximate capacity of 170). All of those numbers have dropped significantly since mid-January.

Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.

Latest Carroll County News

Times reporter Megan Woodward and Baltimore Sun reporters Meredith Cohn and Nathan Ruiz contributed to this article.

