Carroll County’s COVID-19 case rate drops to pre-Halloween level

By
Carroll County Times
Feb 22, 2021 6:32 PM

The rate of Carroll countians contracting COVID-19 is at its lowest points since before Halloween.

The case rate per 100,000 people, which is reported as an average over the past seven days, dropped by more than 1 percentage point to 8.31%, according to the Carroll County Health Department, the lowest it has been since it was 7.63% on Oct. 29. The number peaked at 47.58 on Jan. 11.

The decreasing rate reflects the declining cases in the county. New cases of COVID-19 in Carroll County have fallen for six consecutive weeks, dropping steadily from more than 500 cases the first week of the new year to a preliminary total of 100 last week. Carroll hasn’t seen a week with fewer than 100 cases since the week of Oct. 18.

Carroll’s seven-day testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that return positive results, dropped about one-half a percentage point to 3.32%, its lowest point since Nov. 5.

The health department reported 41 new cases for the 72-hour period from Friday afternoon through Monday afternoon — 18 from this week, with the others counting toward last week’s total.

One of those cases was a staff member at a congregate living facility so small that the health department doesn’t identify it because of privacy concerns. It was the only facilities case reported last week. The health department lists six active outbreaks at elder care facilities and one at a correctional facility on its website. Seventeen such facilities had active cases at the beginning of February.

The health department also announced Monday that a community member, over 65 years old, has died from COVID-19. Carroll has reported 220 deaths attributed to COVID-19 — 53 community members and 167 members of the wider community.

Vaccine in Carroll

The Carroll County Health Department administered 1,043 first doses and 669 second (and final) doses last week. That brings the health department total to 8,690 first doses and 3,223 second doses of the Moderna vaccine. Among those receiving a first or second dose in Carroll last week were more than 700 Carroll County Public Schools employees on Wednesday. Another 1,000 first doses are expected from the state this week.

Carroll remains in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, which means residents who are at least 75 years old and educators are eligible to be vaccinated by the health department. The health department is asking residents who want to receive the vaccine to complete interest forms for their phase of vaccination. These forms can be found online at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-interest-forms. More information on COVID-19 vaccinations in Carroll County can be found on the health department’s page at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-vaccination.

Around the state

Maryland health officials confirmed 611 cases and 17 fatalities Monday, marking the eighth time in nine days Maryland’s daily count of new infections was less than 1,000. Monday’s report shows the first time in four months that there have been fewer than 700 new cases on consecutive days.

The state’s seven-day testing positivity rate was at 3.91% on Monday, the figure’s first time beneath 4% since Nov. 3. The metric was at 7.49% one month ago.

A day after falling under 1,000 patients facing the virus’s effects for the first time in more than three months, Maryland reported 992 virus-related hospitalizations Monday.

Community cases

Carroll has reported 6,145 cases of community members who have tested positive, 3,174 women and 2,971 men. By age range:

0-9: 234

10-19: 707

20-29: 1,090

30-39: 864

40-49: 832

50-59: 1,158

60-69: 735

70-79: 359

80-89: 142

90-99: 24

Total cases

Carroll has reported 7,339 total COVID-19 cases. The numbers by ZIP code:

21784 (Eldersburg/Sykesville): 1,807

21157 (Westminster): 1,647

21158 (Westminster): 902

21771 (Mount Airy): 603

21074 (Hampstead): 526

21102 (Manchester): 469

21784 (Taneytown): 447

21048 (Finksburg): 370

21776 (New Windsor): 187

21797 (Woodbine): 120

21104 (Marriottsville): 100

21791 (Union Bridge): 90

21757 (Keymar): 59

Probable cases

In addition to the confirmed cases, Carroll also had 25 new probable cases, making a total of 2,062 probables since the beginning of the pandemic. These are patients who test positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations

The county health department reported 12 new hospitalizations of residents for COVID-19. The number of community members who have been hospitalized for the virus increased to 423.

Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.

Baltimore Sun reporter Nathan Ruiz contributed to this article.

