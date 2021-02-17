Carroll County’s COVID-19 numbers are ‘better’ but not yet ‘good,’ health official says

COVID-19 cases in Carroll County have decreased for five weeks in a row and Carroll’s positivity rate is at its lowest point in more than three months, but the county’s top health official, while encouraged, cautioned that the numbers remain high, relatively speaking.
“We are happy to see the case rates declining,” County Health Officer Ed Singer said via email Tuesday. “While these case rates are much lower than the spike we saw over the holidays, we are still in a category of what is considered to be high transmission, but are approaching the substantial transmission category. As we continue to get more people vaccinated and can resume more outdoor activities as spring approaches, we would hope to see this downward trend continue.”
The Carroll County Health Department reported 67 new cases for the four-day period since Friday, Feb. 12. Of those, 28 count toward this week’s total. Through Tuesday of last week, the health department had reported 61 cases.
The preliminary total for last week showed 168 cases, down from 207 the previous week. There were 308 cases the week of Jan. 24, 309 the week of Jan. 17 and 389 the week of Jan. 10, which followed the record-high 518 cases reported the week of Jan. 3. Last week marked the first time since the first week of November that Carroll County reported fewer than 200 cases.
Carroll’s seven-day testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that return positive results, plunged to 4.1%, its lowest point since Nov. 8.
The case rate per 100,000 residents in Carroll County, also reported as a seven-day rolling average, dropped by nearly 6 percentage points to 13.38%. That rate was at 47.58 on Jan. 11.
“We are still far from what CDC would classify as low transmission. We would have to be seeing less than 15 new cases per week to reach this threshold in Carroll County,” Singer said. “The hospital is still seeing cases of admitted patients in the mid-20s which is higher than we had throughout the pandemic until we hit this spike over the holidays.
“We are in a much better place than where we were a month ago, but not yet in a good place with the spread of this virus.”
Around the state
Maryland health officials reported 516 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, the fewest the state has added in a single day since Oct. 21, though that low figure coincides with Maryland reporting fewer than 10,000 test results for the first time since Sept. 9. The state’s seven-day testing positivity rate dropped again to 4.23%, the lowest that figure has been since Nov. 5. Only a week ago, the figure was 5.78%, and a month ago, it was 8.14%.
Deaths in Carroll
The health department reported one COVID-19 death, a resident of Bethania Home Care in Westminster who died in December. There have been 219 Carroll fatalities, 167 residents of congregate living facilities.
Facilities cases
Five of the 67 new cases were from congregate facilities: two staff members at Country Companions, two cases at facilities so small they are not identified by the health department out of privacy concerns and one staff member at Longview.
The health department lists 11 elder care facilities and two correctional facilities as sites of active outbreaks in Carroll.
Community cases
Carroll has reported 6,033 cases of community members who have tested positive, 3,132 women and 2,901 men. By age range:
0-9: 228
10-19: 692
20-29: 1,065
30-39: 852
40-49: 819
50-59: 1,137
60-69: 725
70-79: 349
80-89: 142
90-99: 24
Total cases
Carroll has had 7,220 total COVID-19 cases. The numbers by ZIP code:
21784 (Eldersburg/Sykesville): 1,778
21157 (Westminster): 1,631
21158 (Westminster): 882
21771 (Mount Airy): 580
21074 (Hampstead: 522
21102 (Manchester): 464
21784 (Taneytown): 441
21776 (New Windsor): 185
21797 (Woodbine): 120
21104 (Marriottsville): 98
21791 (Union Bridge): 88
21757 (Keymar): 59
Probable cases
In addition to the confirmed cases, Carroll also had 54 new probable cases, making a total of 1,973 probables since the beginning of the pandemic. These are patients who test positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
Vaccine distribution
The county health department has administered 7,647 first doses, including 1,084 of 1,200 allotted by the state and 1,305 second doses last week, according to is website. Additionally, elder care facility residents are being vaccinated by pharmacies and health care facilities, and many health care workers have been vaccinated at their place of work.
Carroll is in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, which means residents who are at least 75 years old and educators are eligible to be vaccinated by the health department. The health department is asking residents who want to receive the vaccine to complete interest forms for their phase of vaccination. These forms can be found online at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-interest-forms. More information on the state phases can be found at covidlink.maryland.gov/content/vaccine. More information on COVID-19 vaccinations in Carroll County can be found on the health department’s page at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-vaccination.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.