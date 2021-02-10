Three more community COVID-19 deaths in Carroll County

Carroll has reported 96 total cases this week, trending up a bit from last week when 77 cases had been reported through Wednesday. Last week’s updated total of 207 cases represents the fewest in Carroll since the week of Nov. 1, when 156 cases were reported. Numbers began climbing in mid-November into the mid-200s, the 300s and the 400s before peaking at a record 522 the week of Jan. 3. Since, then case numbers have been in decline, with 394 the week of Jan. 10 followed by 311 and what has been increased 313 the week of Jan. 24 due to data reconciliation.