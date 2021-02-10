Three more community COVID-19 deaths in Carroll County

Three more Carroll countians have died of COVID-19.
The three deaths, announced Wednesday afternoon by the Carroll County Health Department, were all community members. One was over 65 years old, two were under 65. There have been 218 fatalities in Carroll attributed to COVID-19 — 166 were residents of elder care facilities and 52 were members of the wider community.
The health department also reported 35 new cases of COVID-19. Four of those were staff members at Lorien Mt. Airy, one was a resident at Lorien Mt. Airy and one was at a facility so small CCHD does not name it out of privacy concerns. Additionally, six out-of-county staffers at Lorien Mt. Airy tested positive. They are not counted in Carroll’s congregate living facility numbers. Outbreaks at Bethania and Sun Valley have been closed, according to the health department, leaving active outbreaks at 11 care facilities and two correctional facilities.
Carroll has reported 96 total cases this week, trending up a bit from last week when 77 cases had been reported through Wednesday. Last week’s updated total of 207 cases represents the fewest in Carroll since the week of Nov. 1, when 156 cases were reported. Numbers began climbing in mid-November into the mid-200s, the 300s and the 400s before peaking at a record 522 the week of Jan. 3. Since, then case numbers have been in decline, with 394 the week of Jan. 10 followed by 311 and what has been increased 313 the week of Jan. 24 due to data reconciliation.
Maryland health officials reported 1,137 new cases of the coronavirus and 33 more deaths associated with COVID-19 Wednesday. Those additions bring Maryland to 366,666 infections and 7,267 confirmed fatalities. Another 11,657 Marylanders received their first COVID-19 vaccination, the state said, and Maryland passed 750,000 administered vaccine doses overall.
In Carroll County, the health department administered another 592 doses, according to its website. Last week, 721 first doses and 1,146 second doses were administered. Maryland allotted Carroll 1,200 first doses this week and 1,000 next week.
Carroll is in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, which means residents who are at least 75 years old and educators are eligible to be vaccinated by the health department. The health department is asking residents who want to receive the vaccine to complete interest forms for their phase of vaccination. These forms can be found online at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-interest-forms. More information on the state phases can be found at covidlink.maryland.gov/content/vaccine. More information on COVID-19 vaccinations in Carroll County can be found on the health department’s page at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-vaccination.
The case rate per 100,000 residents in Carroll County, reported as a seven-day rolling average, rose slightly to 18.23%. Carroll’s positivity rate, also reported as a seven-day rolling average, dropped by more than half a percentage point to 5.66% after having previously been between 6.11% ad 6.49% throughout February.
There were three new community hospitalizations reported, bringing that number to 398 since the start of the pandemic. Carroll Hospital on Feb. 9 reported 21 patients positive for COVID-19, nine patients under investigation for the virus, seven patients in the critical care unit and 128 total patients (out of a capacity of approximately 170).
In addition to the confirmed cases, Carroll also had 24 new probable cases, making a total of 1,932 probables since the beginning of the pandemic. These are patients who test positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
Of the 5,954 community members who have tested positive in Carroll, 223 are younger than 10 years old; 676 are in the 10-19 range; 1,058 are 20-29 years old; 847 are 30-39; 811 are 40-49; 1,115 are 50-59; 718 are 60-69; 340 are 70-79; 142 are 80-89; and 24 are in their 90s.
Carroll has had 7,130 total COVID-19 cases. Westminster has reported the most with 2,475 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 1,763, Mount Airy with 572, Hampstead with 514, Manchester with 455, Taneytown with 439, Finksburg with 365, New Windsor with 183, Woodbine with 120, Marriottsville with 97, Union Bridge with 86 and Keymar with 59. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.
Baltimore Sun reporter Nathan Ruiz contributed to this article.