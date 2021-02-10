Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Carroll County drop, mirroring decline in case numbers

As positive tests for COVID-19 in Carroll County have dropped over the past month, so, too, have the number of patients at Carroll Hospital because of the virus.
On Tuesday, Carroll Hospital reported 21 patients positive for COVID-19 and nine under investigation for the virus with seven critical care unit beds in use and a total patient census of 128.
By contrast, four weeks earlier, Carroll Hospital had 42 patients who were COVID-19 positive and 18 under investigation. At that point, the hospital was seeing 12-14 critical care unit beds in use each day and as many as 169 total patients, causing Heath Officer Ed Singer to express his concern about hospital resources.
Carroll County Health Department data showed 23 new cases of COVID-19 and no fatalities on Tuesday. Carroll has reported 61 total cases this week, slightly higher than the 57 reported at the same point last week.
Last week’s updated total of 207 cases represents the fewest in Carroll since the week of Nov. 1, when 156 cases were reported. Numbers began climbing in mid-November into the mid-200s, the 300s and the 400s before peaking at a record 523 the week of Jan. 3. Since, then case numbers have been in decline, with 394 the week of Jan. 10 and 311 each of the following two weeks.
Maryland health officials reported 976 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, along with 41 more deaths associated with COVID-19. Another 13,745 Marylanders received their first COVID-19 vaccination, the state said, more than double the prior day’s count. More than 727,000 vaccine doses have been administered overall, according to state data, leaving 2.8% of Marylanders fully vaccinated with two doses, while 9.24% have received at least one of the needed two shots.
In Carroll County, the health department has administered 6,561 first doses and 1,249 second doses, according to the health department website. Last week, 721 first doses and 1,146 second doses were administered. The 721 represented the fewest first doses in a week since the week of Dec. 27 as the state of Maryland supplied 800 doses, some of which were used the previous week. Maryland allotted Carroll 1,200 first doses this week and 1,000 next week.
Carroll is in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, which means residents who are at least 75 years old and educators are eligible to be vaccinated by the health department. The health department is asking residents who want to receive the vaccine to complete interest forms for their phase of vaccination. These forms can be found online at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-interest-forms. More information on the state phases can be found at covidlink.maryland.gov/content/vaccine. More information on COVID-19 vaccinations in Carroll County can be found on the health department’s page at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-vaccination.
Of the 23 new county COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 20 were community cases and three were reported at a congregate living facility with a population is so small the health department does not identify it out of privacy concerns. The health department lists 13 elder care facilities and two correctional facilities in Carroll as sites of active outbreaks.
The case rate per 100,000 residents in Carroll County, reported as a seven-day rolling average, rose by more than 1 percentage point to 17.64%. Carroll’s positivity rate, also reported as a seven-day rolling average, was essentially unchanged at 6.29%. That rate has remained between 6.11% ad 6.49% throughout February.
In addition to the confirmed cases, Carroll also had 71 new probable cases, making a total of 1,908 probables since the beginning of the pandemic. These are patients who test positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
Of the 5,925 community members who have tested positive in Carroll, 221 are younger than 10 years old; 668 are in the 10-19 range; 1,057 are 20-29 years old; 844 are 30-39; 808 are 40-49; 1,111 are 50-59; 711 are 60-69; 340 are 70-79; 142 are 80-89; and 24 are in their 90s.
Carroll has had 7,095 total COVID-19 cases. Data for each ZIP code was unavailable Tuesday.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.
Baltimore Sun reporter Nathan Ruiz contributed to this article.