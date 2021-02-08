Six COVID-19 deaths reported in Carroll County; weekly case number lowest since first week of November

Two of those who died had been living at Brinton Woods Health and Rehabilitation Center at Winfield; one at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster, one at Copper Ridge in Sykesville and one at Sun Valley at the Meadows in Westminster. One of the Brinton Woods cases was a delayed report, but the other deaths all occurred from Jan. 29 through Feb. 5. The six fatalities brings to 215 the number of Carroll countians who have died of COVID-19. Of those, 166 resided in congregate living facilities.