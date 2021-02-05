Carroll County trending toward fewest COVID-19 cases in a week since early November

Carroll County Health Department data updated on Friday showed 59 new cases of COVID-19. For the week, 141 cases have been reported, putting the county on pace for its lowest weekly number of cases since the week of Nov. 8, when 237 were reported. After that, weekly case numbers started reaching the 300s and then the 400s before peaking the week of Jan. 3 with what is now listed as a record 522 cases.