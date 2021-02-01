Carroll County sees 123 new COVID-19 cases, one death; fewer positive tests for third straight week

The Carroll County Health Department reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous 72 hours on Monday afternoon as preliminary data shows the number of positive tests declined for the third week in a row.
The health department also announced the COVID-19 death of a community member described as being under 65 years old. Carroll has seen 208 fatalities attributed the novel coronavirus, 48 of them members of the community and 160 residents of congregate living facilities.
Thirty-five of the newly reported cases go toward this week’s data. According to the health department, Carroll County saw 292 cases last week after seeing 302 the prior week and 375 the week of Jan. 10. Carroll’s most total cases for a week was 503 the week of Jan. 3.
It is possible that the recent positive tests were affected by the inclement weather that forced the cancellation of last Tuesday’s testing at the Carroll County Agriculture Center and saw only 93 turn out on Sunday.
Testing is also canceled tor Tuesday, Feb. 2 because of weather.
Carroll is in phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, which means residents who are at least 75 years old and educators are eligible to be vaccinated by the health department, which has 800 doses available this week after receiving at least 1,400 from the state in each of the past three weeks. The health department has vaccinated some 5,500 Carroll countians. Including health care workers who received the vaccine where they work and those who have received the vaccine at elder care facilities through pharmacies, 14,260 Carroll residents had been vaccinated midway through last week, according to health department data.
The health department is asking residents who want to receive the vaccine to complete interest forms for their phase of vaccination. These forms can be found online at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-interest-forms. More information on the state phases can be found at covidlink.maryland.gov/content/vaccine. More information on COVID-19 vaccinations in Carroll County can be found on the health department’s page at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-vaccination or by calling 410-876-4848.
The case rate per 100,000 residents in Carroll County, reported as a seven-day rolling average, rose sightly to 28.33. Carroll’s positivity rate, also reported as a seven-day rolling average, rose to 6.47%, well above the state’s current rate of 5.61%.
Carroll Hospital had 17 patients who are COVID-19 positive and 11 under investigation as of Jan. 30, with nine ICU beds in use and a total census of 155 (out of a maximum capacity of approximately 170). There were seven new hospitalizations of community members due to COVID-19, making 381 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Of the new cases, six were at facilities — four residents and one staff member at Sunrise of Carroll County and one resident at Lorien Taneytown. The health department website lists 15 active outbreaks at elder care facilities and two at correctional facilities.
Carroll had 21 new probable cases, making a total of 1,660 probables. These are patients who test positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
Of the 5,643 community members who have tested positive in Carroll, 208 are younger than 10 years old; 630 are in the 10-19 range; 1,010 are 20-29 years old; 803 are 30-39; 778 are 40-49; 1,063 are 50-59; 673 are 60-69; 321 are 70-79; 134 are 80-89; and 23 are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 2,938 of the positive tests, and men for 2,705 while one is unknown.
Of Carroll’s 6,774 total COVID-19 cases, Westminster has seen the most with 2,348 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 1,703, Mount Airy with 500, Hampstead with 498, Manchester with 433, Taneytown with 413, Finksburg with 338, New Windsor with 177, Woodbine with 118, Marriottsville with 92, Union Bridge with 81, and Keymar with 56. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.