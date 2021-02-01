Carroll County sees 123 new COVID-19 cases, one death; fewer positive tests for third straight week

Carroll is in phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, which means residents who are at least 75 years old and educators are eligible to be vaccinated by the health department, which has 800 doses available this week after receiving at least 1,400 from the state in each of the past three weeks. The health department has vaccinated some 5,500 Carroll countians. Including health care workers who received the vaccine where they work and those who have received the vaccine at elder care facilities through pharmacies, 14,260 Carroll residents had been vaccinated midway through last week, according to health department data.