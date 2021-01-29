COVID-19 tests, number of new cases in Carroll County in decline for third week in a row

The number of COVID-19 tests administered at the Carroll County Agriculture Center dropped for the third consecutive week and the number of new cases is trending toward a third straight decline as well.
Inclement weather on Tuesday forced the Carroll County Health Department to close testing at the site, undoubtedly lessening the number of people able to receive tests this week and potentially keeping the positive results down as well.
Still, fewer than half the number of tests were administered over the past week compared with the first week of January. According to the health department, 672 people received tests at the Ag Center facility the week of Jan. 3, 498 were tested the week of Jan. 10, 431 the week of Jan. 17 and 298 got tested this past Sunday and Thursday.
Friday’s data showed 28 new COVID-19 cases in Carroll and, for the first time this week, zero fatalities.
Carroll has seen 216 total cases this week, down from 235 at this point last week, when Carroll finished with 300 new cases after 374 the previous week and a record 503 the week before that.
The health department website lists 15 active outbreaks at elder care facilities and two at correctional facilities. Of the 207 COVID-19 fatalities within Carroll County since the beginning of the pandemic, 160 have been residents of congregate living facilities.
The case rate per 100,000 residents in Carroll County, reported as a seven-day rolling average, dropped sightly to 27.82. Carroll’s positivity rate, also reported as a seven-day rolling average, also decreased slightly to 5.64%, below the state’s current rate of 5.94%.
Additionally, there were 16 new probable cases, making a total of 1,639 probables. These are patients who test positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
There were two new hospitalizations of community members due to COVID-19, making 374 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic.
Of the 5,526 community members who have tested positive in Carroll, 201 are younger than 10 years old; 614 are in the 10-19 range; 995 are 20-29 years old; 789 are 30-39; 759 are 40-49; 1,042 are 50-59; 660 are 60-69; 311 are 70-79; 132 are 80-89; and 23 are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 2,880 of the positive tests, and men for 2,646 while one is unknown.
Of Carroll’s 6,651 total COVID-19 cases, Westminster has seen the most with 2,295 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 1,687, Mount Airy with 491, Hampstead with 491, Manchester with 424, Taneytown with 405, Finksburg with 329, New Windsor with 174, Woodbine with 117, Marriottsville with 90, Union Bridge with 79, and Keymar with 56. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
The health department is asking residents who want to receive the vaccine to complete interest forms for their phase of vaccination. These forms can be found online at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-interest-forms. More information on the state phases can be found at covidlink.maryland.gov/content/vaccine. More information on COVID-19 vaccinations in Carroll County can be found on the health department’s page at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-vaccination.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.