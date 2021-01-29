COVID-19 case numbers still decreasing in Carroll County, death totals are not

For the third week in a row, Carroll County’s COVID-19 case total is trending lower, but that downward turn is not extending to fatalities.
The Carroll County Health Department announced Thursday that another county resident has died, an over-65 member of the community. That makes eight deaths over the past week and 207 in all attributed to the coronavirus. Of those, 184 were individuals over age 65, 20 were 45-64 years old and one was 18-44.
The health department, which releases data each weekday, announced at least one death each of the four days this week as well as two on Friday, Jan. 22. Carroll has reported 23 COVID-19 fatalities this month, making January the county’s deadliest month since May, based on health department figures.
It may seem counterintuitive that case numbers are down but deaths are up. However, as Health Officer Ed Singer explained to the county commissioners at their weekly meeting Thursday, there is lag time between cases and deaths. So, many of those dying over the past few weeks may have been among the record number who contracted COVID-19 the week of Jan. 3.
The health department reported 51 new cases Thursday — a resident at Sunrise of Carroll County, a resident of Bethania Home Care, a resident of Copper Ridge and a staff member at Springfield Hospital Center as well as 47 members of the wider community.
There have been 188 total cases in Carroll County this week, according to the health department, fewer than the 200 at the same point last week. Carroll saw 300 cases last week, the fewest cases in a week since late November and a significant decrease after 374 the previous week and a record 503 cases the week of Jan. 3.
The case rate per 100,000 residents in Carroll County, reported as a seven-day rolling average, rose slightly to 27.99, still well below the 46.81 Carroll saw in mid-January. Carroll’s positivity rate, also a seven-day rolling average, dropped to 5.76%. Maryland’s positivity rate is 6.15%.
The health department reported eight new probable cases, making a total of 1,623 probables. These are patients who test positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
Of the 5,499 community members who have tested positive in Carroll, 198 are younger than 10 years old; 610 are in the 10-19 range; 990 are 20-29 years old; 785 are 30-39; 756 are 40-49; 1,035 are 50-59; 660 are 60-69; 311 are 70-79; 131 are 80-89; and 23 are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 2,864 of the positive tests, men for 2,634 and one is unknown.
Of Carroll’s 6,623 total COVID-19 cases, Westminster has seen the most with 2,278 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 1,683, Mount Airy with 491, Hampstead with 489, Manchester with 423, Taneytown with 403, Finksburg with 327, New Windsor with 174, Woodbine with 116, Marriottsville with 90, Union Bridge with 79 and Keymar with 56. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Nearly 5,000 people have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Carroll County. According to a health department spokesperson, 736 had been vaccinated this week going into Thursday. The CCHD website shows that 1,393 were vaccinated last week. The site noted that Carroll’s health department received 1,400 doses for this week, although only 800 doses are expected next week. Carroll is in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution plan.
The health department is asking residents who want to receive the vaccine to complete interest forms for their phase of vaccination. These forms can be found online at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-interest-forms. More information on the state phases can be found at covidlink.maryland.gov/content/vaccine. More information on COVID-19 vaccinations in Carroll County can be found on the health department’s page at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-vaccination.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.