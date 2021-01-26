Carroll County sees two more COVID-19 deaths; cases numbers continue downward trend

Two more fatalities attributed to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday by the Carroll County Health Department even as the number of new cases continues to trend downward.
Two members of the community, both over 65 years old, have died. That brings the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 205. Of those, 160 were residents of congregate living facilities while 45 were members of the wider community.
The health department announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There have been 87 total cases this week, down from 104 at the same point last week. After data reconciliation, Carroll saw 299 cases last week, the fewest cases in a week since late November and a significant decrease after 373 the previous week and a record 503 cases the week of Jan. 3.
The case rate per 100,000 residents in Carroll County, reported as a seven-day rolling average, was essentially unchanged at 25.44 after being as high as 46.81 in mid-January. Carroll’s positivity rate, also a seven-day rolling average, rose to 6.42%. Maryland’s positivity rate is 6.64%.
The health department reported 53 new probable cases, making a total of 1,599 probables. These are patients who test positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
There were no new hospitalizations of Carroll community members due to COVID-19, keeping that number at 371 since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Friday, the latest available data, Carroll Hospital had 20 patients who are COVID-19 positive and 14 under investigation with eight ICU beds in use and a total patient census of 147 (out of a maximum capacity of approximately 170).
Of the 5,411 community members who have tested positive in Carroll, 195 are younger than 10 years old; 602 are in the 10-19 range; 977 are 20-29 years old; 769 are 30-39; 751 are 40-49; 1,017 are 50-59; 647 are 60-69; 303 are 70-79; 128 are 80-89; and 22 are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 2,825 of the positive tests, men for 2,585, one is unknown.
Of Carroll’s 6,520 total COVID-19 cases, Westminster has seen the most with 2,232 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 1,663, Mount Airy with 491, Hampstead with 475 Manchester with 418, Taneytown with 398, Finksburg with 324, New Windsor with 174, Woodbine with 114, Marriottsville with 88, Union Bridge with 76, and Keymar with 55. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
According to vaccination data on the CCHD website, 1,393 Carroll countians were vaccinated last week, bringing the total number vaccinated to just over 4,000. The site also noted that Carroll’s health department received 1,400 doses for this week, although only 800 doses are expected next week. Carroll is in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, with some in 1A still receiving vaccinations. Those age 75 or older are scheduled to start the vaccination process this week.
The health department is asking residents who want to receive the vaccine to complete interest forms for their phase of vaccination. These forms can be found online at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-interest-forms. More information on the state phases can be found at covidlink.maryland.gov/content/vaccine. More information on COVID-19 vaccinations in Carroll County can be found on the health department’s page at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-vaccination.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.