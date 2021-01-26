Carroll County sees two more COVID-19 deaths; cases numbers continue downward trend

According to vaccination data on the CCHD website, 1,393 Carroll countians were vaccinated last week, bringing the total number vaccinated to just over 4,000. The site also noted that Carroll’s health department received 1,400 doses for this week, although only 800 doses are expected next week. Carroll is in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, with some in 1A still receiving vaccinations. Those age 75 or older are scheduled to start the vaccination process this week.