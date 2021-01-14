Latest Carroll County Health Department data shows 70 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Thursday’s data from the Carroll County Health Department reported 70 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities, bringing this week’s case total to 255.
There were 66 new community cases and four cases from congregate living facilities — two residents of Sun Valley at Homestead and two Carroll Lutheran Village residents, according to the health department.
Based on updated data processed through Thursday, Carroll saw a record 497 new cases of COVID-19 last week after 351 the previous week and 358 the week before that.
The health department website lists 16 active outbreaks at congregate living facilities and two at correctional facilities. Of the 194 COVID-19 fatalities within Carroll County since the beginning of the pandemic, 156 have come from living facilities, according to the health department.
The case rate per 100,000 residents in Carroll County, reported as a seven-day rolling average, dropped to 44.35. Carroll’s positivity rate, also reported as a seven-day rolling average, decreased slightly to 7.87% but remains below the state’s current rate of 8.43%.
Additionally, there were 20 new probable cases, making a total of 1,190 probables. These are patients who test positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
There were no new hospitalizations of community members due to COVID-19, and there have been 337 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic.
Carroll Hospital had 48 patients who are COVID-19 positive and 15 under investigation as of Jan. 12, with 12 ICU beds in use and a total census of 169 (out of a maximum capacity of approximately 170).
Of the 4,934 community members who have tested positive in Carroll, 173 are younger than 10 years old; 542 are in the 10-19 range; 896 are 20-29 years old; 677 are 30-39; 687 are 40-49; 934 are 50-59; 574 are 60-69; 277 are 70-79; 122 are 80-89; and 18 are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 2,578 of the positive tests, and men for 2,356.
Of Carroll’s 5,992 total COVID-19 cases, Westminster has seen the most with 2,042 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 1,561, Mount Airy with 480, Hampstead with 418, Manchester with 386, Taneytown with 342, Finksburg with 299, New Windsor with 151, Woodbine with 101, Marriottsville with 84, Union Bridge with 63, and Keymar with 53. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.