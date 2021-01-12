More than 60 new COVID-19 cases in Carroll County, no deaths

The Carroll County Health Department reported on Tuesday 64 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous 24 hours, and the number of combined cases in Westminster alone is closing in on 2,000.
Based on updated data processed through Tuesday, Carroll saw a record 493 new cases of COVID-19 last week after 346 the previous week and 355 the week before that. The previous highest weekly total had been set the week of Dec. 13, when the health department reported 436 total cases. Carroll is up to 145 cases this week with the latest data.
Westminster has seen 1,998 total cases out of Carroll’s nearly 6,000.
Of the 64 new cases reported, three are facility cases — two residents at Lorien Taneytown and one staff member at Copper Ridge. The health department website lists 16 active outbreaks at congregate living facilities and two at correctional facilities. The number of residents of Carroll’s living facilities who have died of COVID-19 is 156 out of the county’s total death toll of 193, according to the health department.
The case rate per 100,000 residents in Carroll County, reported as a seven-day rolling average, jumped to 47.58, the highest it has been. Carroll’s positivity rate, also reported as a seven-day rolling average, declined slightly to 8.04%, and remains below the state’s current rate of 8.77%.
Additionally, there were 88 new probable cases, making a total of 1,125 probables. These are patients who test positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
Carroll Hospital had 48 patients who are COVID-19 positive and 15 under investigation as of Jan. 12, with 12 ICU beds in use and a total census of 169 (out of a maximum capacity of approximately 170).
Of the 4,824 community members who have tested positive in Carroll, 170 are younger than 10 years old; 530 are in the 10-19 range; 882 are 20-29 years old; 670 are 30-39; 686 are 40-49; 927 are 50-59; 560 are 60-69; 266 are 70-79; 116 are 80-89; and 17 are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 2,519 of the positive tests, and men for 2,305.
Of Carroll’s 5,877 total COVID-19 cases, Westminster has seen the most with 1,998 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 1,534, Mount Airy with 471, Hampstead with 412, Manchester with 381, Taneytown with 337, Finksburg with 294, New Windsor with 144, Woodbine with 100, Marriottsville with 83, Union Bridge with 61 and Keymar with 50. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.