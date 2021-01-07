Fewer positive COVID-19 tests in Carroll recently not a trend, says health officer; 110 new cases reported Thursday

“While the data may look like there are fewer cases in Carroll County, when you take two out of seven testing days out of a week, I think the spread in the community is just as bad as it has ever been and the number of hospitalizations that we’re continuing to see kind of supports that,” he said. “We’re seeing case rates at the hospital where we’re twice where we were at the beginning of this pandemic, and it’s really putting a stress on the hospital system.”