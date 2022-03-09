COVID-19 data reveal that Carroll County remains in low community level, with zero new deaths reported this week

Carroll County remains at a low COVID-19 community level, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health, with a positivity rate of 4.32% as of Tuesday. No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported this week in Carroll County.
COVID-19 Community Levels are a new tool by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
Low community level means people living in Carroll County should stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms, according to the CDC.
The overall COVID-19 case count in Carroll County is now at 21,138, according to the state’s data.
Carroll County Public Schools reported Wednesday 65 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff this week, the lowest number of cases reported in schools since mid-October. This number included one staff member and 64 students.
The school system also reported 30 people in quarantine this week, the lowest number of people in quarantine during this school year, according to the dashboard.
Quarantine data reflect the number of individuals required to quarantine because they are a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case. The quarantine data do not reflect individuals in quarantine because they are COVID positive.
This is the eighth consecutive week that overall case numbers have declined, after peaking at 1,313 cases reported for the week ending Jan. 12.
This week, Carrolltowne had the most positive cases among elementary schools with five, while four elementary schools reported four cases each: Hampstead, Manchester, Westminster and Winfield.
Among middle schools, the highest number of cases was at East, which reported nine.
Manchester Valley had the most positive cases among high schools with four.
The Carroll County Health Department offers COVID testing at 290 S. Center St., Westminster. For updated information, visit cchd.maryland.gov/covidtesting or call 410-876-4848.
The health department also hosts vaccination clinics at Carroll Community College for residents age 5 and older. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations for COVID-19 are available. Walk-in vaccinations are available. Registration is at https://cchd.maryland.gov/registration-links/.
In partnership with the health department, the Carroll County Public Library system has been distributing free COVID-19 home-test kits at branches and its headquarters. Those interested should check the library website at https://library.carr.org or call 410-386-4488 for current distribution details.
Test kits also may be requested through the federal government online at covidtests.gov. One set of four tests is available per mailing address. If an individual tests positive for COVID-19 with an at-home test kit, the Maryland Department of Health is asking for results to be submitted to covidlink.maryland.gov/selfreport.