Carroll health official concerned about how Johnson & Johnson ‘pause’ will affect COVID vaccine availability

Carroll, like the state of Maryland, is in Phase 3, which means everyone 16 and older is eligible to get the vaccine. However, Carroll is only able to vaccinate those 18 and older at this time. Only Pfizer is approved for people 16 and 17 and Carroll mostly gets the Moderna vaccine. According to the health department website, one to three first dose clinics are being scheduled each week, and those 65 and over will be prioritized.