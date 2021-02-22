Single-vehicle crash involving hazardous materials in Mount Airy closes I-70, Md. 27

A wintry storm that brought an estimated 1-2 inches of snow and ice to Carroll County on Monday morning has caused several automobile crashes across the county, including one that closed Interstate-70.
A single-vehicle collision involving hazardous material was reported in Mount Airy. A truck carrying multiple gases including liquid nitrogen, acetylene, and oxygen containers overturned under the I-70 overpass on Md. 27 at the exit for 1-70. The interstate was closed for more than an hour and has reopened. Md. 27 remains closed as of 2 p.m.
HAZMAT teams from Carroll County and Frederick counties were used to mitigate leaks. A total of seven fire companies were on the scene from Carroll County, Frederick County, and Howard County, according to Doug Alexander, Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. spokesman.
The Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department released a warning on social media that hazardous conditions remain in southern Carroll County as there are reports of propane leaks from the truck. Currently one injury have been reported.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office reported six other property-damage vehicle collisions.
The snow began in the morning after buses had already departed for Carroll County Public Schools, which remained open throughout the day. CCPS had four inclement weather days, canceling classes and other activities over the three previous weeks.
Carroll Community College closed its campus at 11 a.m. with staff working remotely and F2F classes moved online. The school planned to reopen at 5 p.m.
McDaniel College closed Monday with hybrid and in-person classes being held online.
Forecasters warn that light precipitation will continue into Monday early evening with temperatures remaining in the mid 30s.