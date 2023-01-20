Carroll commissioners ask staff to draft ordinance to temporarily ban construction of solar panels on agricultural land

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners is moving forward with a proposed six-month moratorium on large-scale solar farms, after hearing from residents opposed to them on agricultural land near homes.

The board voted unanimously Thursday to direct the county attorney to craft an ordinance for a six-month ban on the construction of solar panels on agricultural land. Commissioners will be presented with the ordinance language at their next meeting on Jan. 26. A public hearing will take place three weeks later.

“We feel these solar farms belong more in industrial, commercial areas,” said Mark Hamilton, a resident of Fannie Dorsey Road in Sykesville. “They shouldn’t be planned in agricultural to borderline residential communities. That’s what’s happening in my case. They have a proposed solar farm going up right across from me. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Stephen Roberts, a resident of Jasana Court in Sykesville, said some benefits of living in Carroll County are beautiful open space and views.

“Most people are not against solar,” Roberts said. “But it doesn’t belong in view of my house or anybody else’s. I’m so glad you’re putting a moratorium on this but define ‘moratorium.’”

Roberts asked whether solar farms being developed now would be forced to stop construction.

Christopher Heyn, director of the county’s Department of Land & Resource Management, said there are 10 planned solar farms in development review. Four of those are on industrial property.

Heyn suggested those should continue going through the review process, since they will located on industrial property, but said this proposed moratorium would impact five of the 10 that would be on agricultural land.

In 2021, commissioners adopted a Community Solar Zoning Text Amendment to the county’s solar code that allows solar energy farms on certain portions of land zoned agricultural. The solar panels can only be placed on 20 acres of those parcels. After the community solar panels have been constructed, the remaining property goes into a permanent conservation district. This was done to prevent expansion of the solar facility.

“I think the important thing (is) looking at the zoning text amendment that was done previously, and why we did it,” said Brenda Dinne, the county’s special projects coordinator.

Currently, there are about 22,000 acres in the county that are eligible for solar panels, but that does not mean that all of the land would actually be suitable, Dinne said. Connections would have to be close by for the solar to work.

Thursday’s solar discussion was intended solely as a briefing for commissioners on the county’s community solar energy program on agricultural land.

However, in a surprise move, District 2 Commissioner Ken Kiler made a motion to have the county attorney prepare an ordinance establishing a six-month moratorium on the submission, review and processing of current and future applications for community solar energy systems in the county and directing the Department of Planning to review the proposed ordinance, and if appropriate, make recommendations to modify solar energy facilities in agricultural zones.

Kiler got an immediate second from several fellow commissioners.

Kiler said he is not anti-solar, but wants to encourage solar fields in industrial and commercial districts or on residential rooftops, instead of on farmland.

“Solar fields are not a good use of ag property, in my opinion,” he said. “They are also not fair to neighboring residents. I think quality of life is so critical in Carroll County. That’s what makes our county special.

“Now’s the time,” he said. “We can’t let this go further. That’s where I’m coming from.”

District 4 Commissioner Michael Guerin agreed and said after meeting with residents last spring opposed to solar farms, he wants to look at the issue in more depth.