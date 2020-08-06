Carroll County Restaurant Week aims to help keep local establishments, ‘the heart and soul of a town,’ afloat

Locals will soon have the opportunity to try several special deals at a variety of restaurants participating in Carroll County Restaurant Week. Only this year, things will be different.
The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench in normal operating procedures for local restaurants, but they have implemented additional safety precautions such as extensive sanitation practices and social distancing guidelines to prepare for Restaurant Week, an annual event hosted by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.
Restaurant Week, planned this year for Aug. 9-16, is designed to encourage community members to discover and experience new restaurants, or make repeat visits to their favorite dining restaurants in the county.
This year, many of the participating restaurants are making their menus available for carryout as well.
“A lot of the people that participate like to come back and do it again,” said Mike McMullin, president of the Chamber of Commerce. “This will be a very interesting year with [COVID-19]. We’ve debated even if we want to do this or not, and then we quickly decided there has never been a year where the local restaurants needed more support and could use more exposure than this year.”
Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all restaurants, bars, movie theaters and gyms across the state to shut down by 5 p.m. on March 16, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Maryland. Since then, restaurants and other businesses have been allowed to reopen, but with limitations designed to help limit spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
As positive case numbers and death tolls rose in the past several months, many Carroll restaurant owners became concerned about the future of their establishments.
“A lot of restaurants are doing things they’ve never done before to try and build business and get people interested in anything different,” said Dan Feehan, general manager at E. W. Beck’s Pub in Sykesville. “Let’s face it, people still don’t want to cook a lot, they like to be able to have the luxury of not having to worry about the hassles of cooking as we slowly get back to the normalcy of a schedule.”
Hogan revealed a three-part plan to ease social distancing restrictions on April 24. Then, on June 12, restrictions on indoor dining were lifted with limited capacity after the state had seen 15 days of decreased coronavirus hospitalizations.
Restaurant employees have since made significant changes to the way they operate to accommodate Hogan’s regulations when indoor dining was permitted again.
Feehan said Beck’s joined Waitlist Me, a phone app designed to make it easier for restaurant employees to manage guest lists, track wait times for tables and send free text alerts to patrons’ mobile devices. It also diminishes the potential risk of people gathering in large groups as they wait to be seated.
Beck’s has also made changes to limit the contact customers are making with menus and when paying.
“We’re still doing one-time paper menus that we’re printing,” Feehan said. “With the contactless pay, we give them a receipt and it has a QR code they can scan and pay right from their phones so nobody needs to touch anything.”
Kristy Harrison, who has worked as a bartender and server at Rafael’s Restaurant on Main Street in Westminster for 12 years, said the restaurant was completely closed for about a month before it was permitted to reopen for only carryout service.
Rafael’s has changed its table seating to accommodate social distancing guidelines by extending outdoor dining to the parking lot in the back of the restaurant. Harrison said she hopes Restaurant Week will encourage people to dine at their favorite establishments again.
“I feel like the pandemic has put such a stigma on the restaurant industry in general …” Harrison said. “People are definitely scared, but Rafael’s has put so much into the cleanliness here, and we did before the pandemic. It should have been a thing anyway, but we bleach and sanitize every day.
“We spend at least a couple hours every morning trying to make sure everything is safe for everybody to come in and feel comfortable.”
Restaurant Week takes place in August because it is generally a slow time for the local restaurant business, considering the amount of people who take vacations during the month. McMullin said an increase in business during Restaurant Week would be beneficial in keeping these establishments afloat during the pandemic.
“It’s important for the restaurants, and I think it’s important to us who are local,” McMullin said. “If there are restaurants we really like, if we want these places to be open when things really do fully open up again and everybody’s more comfortable going out to eat inside a restaurant, we need to go out there and spend some money there.
“We need to buy food from them to help keep them going because restaurants really kind of become almost the heart and soul of a town.”
Locations participating in Carroll County Restaurant Week are the following:
American Ice Coffee Cafe: 62 W. Main St., Westminster, 443-821-0532
Bistro 91: 3000 Gamber Road, Finksburg, 410-861-8841
Blue Bistro & Catering: 330 140 Village Road, Westminster, 410-871-0900
Bullock’s Family Restaurant: 2020 Sykesville Road, Westminster, 410-857-3563
Bud’s at Silver Run: 4115 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, 410-346-6816
The County Cork Wine Pub: 1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg, 410-970-8110
Cryin’ Johnnies: 235 S. Main St., Mount Airy, 301-829-6555
E.W. Beck’s: 7565 Main St., Sykesville, 410-795-1001
Johansson’s Dining House: 4 W. Main St., Westminster, 410-876-0101
JeannieBird Baking Company: 42 W. Main St., Westminster, 443-201-8538
Kountry Kafe & Catering: 5 Locust Lane, Westminster, 410-876-0316
Liberatore’s Ristorante & Catering: 6300 Georgetown Blvd., Eldersburg, 410-781-4114
The Links at Challedon: 6166 Challedon Circle, Mount Airy, 301-829-3000
Maggie’s: 310 E. Green St., Westminster, 410-848-1441
Memories Charcoal House: 403 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, 301-829-2264
Michael’s of Hampstead: 721 Hanover Pike, Hampstead, 443-507-6196
O’Lordans Irish Pub: 14 Liberty St., Westminster, 410-876-0000
Rafael’s Restaurant: 32 W. Main St., Westminster, 410-840-1919
Salerno’s Restaurant & Catering: 1042 Liberty Road, Eldersburg, 410-795-8400
Stratosphere Social: 1332 Londowntown Blvd., Eldersburg, 443-537-2626
Sweet Simplici-Tea: 7540 Main St., Sykesville, 410-548-7676