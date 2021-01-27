xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Who wants to be a millionaire? $1M lottery ticket sold in Carroll County liquor store

Carroll County Times
Jan 27, 2021 3:14 PM

It appears Carroll County has a new millionaire. Whether the person realizes it yet is unclear.

While the nation was fixated on the Mega Millions jackpot ticket of $1 billion that was sold in Michigan last week, a $1 million ticket was sold at Cranberry Liquors in Westminster prior to the Jan. 22 drawing.

Advertisement

According to Seth Elkin, a spokesman the Maryland Lottery, as of Wednesday morning, no one had come forward to claim the $1 million “second-tier” prize.

“The winner can claim at our office by scheduling an appointment,” Elkin said via email, noting that the winner should visit the link www.mdlottery.com/winners/schedule-appointment.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lottery officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately and put it in a safe location. Winners typically get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. However, the Lottery has temporarily extended claiming deadlines due to Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency.

The ticket sold at Cranberry Liquors, at 405 N. Center Street, matched all of the first five numbers drawn on Jan. 22: 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60. It missed winning the jackpot because it did not match the Mega Ball number of 24.

Cranberry Liquors will receive a $2,500 bonus for selling the ticket.

Nationally, there were nearly 7.4 million winning tickets in the Jan. 22 drawing, with prizes ranging from $2 to the jackpot. Maryland saw 163,636 players win prizes, including a $10,000 winning ticket bought at the Royal Farms at 1261 Liberty Road in Eldersburg.

Advertisement

The ticket sold at Cranberry Liquors was one of 10 across the country that won a second-tier prize in the Jan. 22 drawing.

Latest Carroll County News

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 47 states and jurisdictions. Odds of winning a $1 million prize are 1 in 12 million, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement