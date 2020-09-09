Carroll County Public Library branches reopening to visitors

The Carroll County Public Library system has announced it plans to reopen all branches Sept. 21, after being closed since mid-March in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The library system initially closed all branches from March 14 through March 29, but that was extended indefinitely.
In order to mitigate the risk of spreading the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, visitors will be required to use face coverings, maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet and keep visits “short,” according to a news release. Anyone who feels ill or is experiencing possible symptoms of the virus are asked to stay home, and the number of visitors allowed inside at a time will be limited.
The branches will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“With library branches reopening, customers will have access to library computers, browsing and checking out materials, information and reference requests, printing, faxing, copying, and library card registrations,” the release states. “Express Pickup, virtual programs, and free access to Wi-Fi from library parking lots will continue. Passport and notary services and meeting room usage will be unavailable.”
Since closing, the library system offered free streaming of movies, television series, comics, graphic novels, music, books, magazines and audiobooks with a library card, as well as virtual programs through library Facebook pages. Pickup service and dropbox returns began to be offered in June.
For more information, visit https://library.carr.org/reopening.asp.