Carroll County looks to hire 16 lieutenants for new Department of Fire & Emergency Medical Services

Carroll County’s first Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department is hiring lieutenants, Director Michael Robinson Sr., said Tuesday.

The department is looking to hire four shift commander lieutenants, to be paid $33.76 an hour, and 12 station lieutenants, who will be paid $30.95 an hour.

Lieutenants must be hired first, Robinson said, in order to help with the hiring of other staff set to begin in February.

“There are only six of us now and we can’t process all the applications that will be coming in,” he said. “We need help to do that.”

The department will hold two information sessions on requirements for the shift commander lieutenants and station lieutenants. Robinson and a representative from Carroll County Human Resources will be on hand to explain the positions and answer questions. The information sessions will be held 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, and 6-9 p.m., Tuesday, at the Public Safety Training Center, 50 Kate Wagner Road, Westminster.

Topics will include an overview of the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, an overview of the positions, required credentials, application process, compensation and benefits, timeline for hiring and the process for the Physical Ability Test, according to a news release from county government.

“The hiring process involves several parameters that will qualify individuals with existing training and certifications,” the news release said. “This will include validation of training and certifications, written testing, physical ability testing, skills evaluation, background investigation, occupational physical exam, psychological testing and an interview process.”

The push to create a combination paid and volunteer county fire service began in Carroll County more than a decade ago. In 2018, the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation allowing the county to establish the new department and in October 2020, commissioners unanimously voted to pass an ordinance that created it.

Robinson was named director in September 2021 and is charged with the overall direction, administration and evaluation of the department. He has been preparing policies and procedures since then.

Staffing will be needed for 13 of the county’s 14 volunteer fire companies. The Harney Volunteer Fire Company in Taneytown will receive no new staffing, as it has no ambulances and a low call volume.

Robinson has said he is planning to hire up to 240 employees in the next two years.

His plan will allow for 15 medic units to provide 24-hour staffing seven days a week and at least one fire apparatus driver at all but the Harney station, he said. Stations in Westminster, Sykesville and Mount Airy will also have lieutenants serving as a station supervisor since they will have at least six staff on each of the four shifts.

“The department will provide a positive work environment with modern equipment and apparatus and a chance to become a part of a developing and progressive fire & EMS system with career growth and opportunity,” the news release said.

For more information regarding the employment process, visit the department’s webpage: https://www.carrollcountymd.gov/fireandems.