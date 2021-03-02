Carroll County officials to answer COVID-19 vaccine questions during virtual town hall webinar

Carroll County officials will host a virtual town hall webinar on Tuesday, March 9 at 5 p.m. to answer community questions about the county’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Board of County Commissioners President Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, and Health Officer Ed Singer will jointly head the meeting.
A news release issued by the Carroll County Health Department and Carroll County Government on Tuesday encouraged county residents to attend the meeting virtually to learn about the county’s vaccine efforts and to submit questions before or during the town hall.
Questions can be submitted via an online question form on the county government’s website. The event’s organizers are expecting a large number of questions and are asking residents to submit questions online ahead of time.
“There seems to be a lot of confusion and uncertainty regarding vaccination information which causes anxiety for our residents,” said Rothstein via the news release. “With the county receiving almost daily updates and changes on vaccination information, we believe this webinar provides a good opportunity to accurately report the county’s current plans and status to our community members and answer their questions.”
Singer said he is looking forward to answering questions and hopes to “provide an update on our progress in vaccinating people who live or work in Carroll County.”