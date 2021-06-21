Carroll County COVID-19 case numbers continue to decline

Carroll County continues to hit record low COVID-19 case numbers with only 10 new confirmed cases reported last week.
That total is down from 13 cases from the previous week, according to the county health department. So far this week, three cases have been reported.
Last week marked the seventh consecutive weekly decline and the 10th time in 11 weeks that Carroll has reported a decrease.
Carroll’s case rate per 100,000 people per day, reported as an average over the past seven days, is at 0.93. When it hit 1.19 on June 3, it was the lowest it had been since March 27, 2020. The rate was at 7.12 as recently as May 27 but has been 2.21 cases per day or lower since May 29. The rate peaked at 47.58 on Jan. 11.
The county’s testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that returned positive results over the past seven days, is at 1.06% and has remained below 2% throughout June and reached an all-time low of 0.74% on June 2.
Numbers stay low in the state
The positivity rate in Maryland is down to 0.66 with only 153 people across the state hospitalized with the virus. That number was more than 1,200 in late April.
According to the state website, 73.1% of Marylanders have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Monday, Maryland health officials reported no new deaths due to the coronavirus in the past 48 hours. Sunday’s update was the first time the state had gone a full day without any COVID-19 fatalities since October.
Vaccine clinics
Moderna clinics will be offered through the county’s health department at the TownMall of Westminster on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. First and second doses will be available. Clinic dates and times can be found at cchd.maryland.gov/registration-links. Registration is preferred, but walk-ups will be vaccinated. Call 410-876-4848 for more information.
Marylanders can register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site by going to covidvax.maryland.gov or calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). Those seeking pharmacies with available vaccines should go to vaccines.gov.
Baltimore Sun reporter Phil Davis contributed to this article.