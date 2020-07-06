Carroll health department: 20 new community coronavirus cases; one elder care resident dies

The county is up to 525 community cases. Of those, 10 are younger than 10 years old; 30 are in the 10-19 range; 87 are 20-29 years old; 75 are 30-39; 82 are 40-49; 140 are 50-59; 68 are 60-69; 19 are 70-79; and 14 are 80-89. Women have accounted for 264 of the positive tests, men for 261. In cases where race is known, 87% of those testing positive have been white, 7% have been Black, 6% other. Where ethnicity is known, 17% are Hispanic.