Carroll health department: 20 new community coronavirus cases; one elder care resident dies

Twenty new community cases of COVID-19 were reported over the three-day, Fourth of July weekend, according to Carroll County Health Department data released Monday afternoon.
Additionally, four new cases were reported at elder care facilities — three residents at Copper Ridge in Sykesville and one Carroll countian who works at Westminster Healthcare Center — and Copper Ridge suffered its first death to the coronavirus, according to the health department,
The 20 community cases are more than Carroll’s reported community cases for the full weeks beginning June 7, June 14 and June 21. Carroll saw 34 community cases last week, the highest number since the week beginning May 24. County Health Officer Ed Singer on June 11 told the Board of County Commissioners that a spike could be possible in the coming weeks, and he cautioned that social distancing guidelines remain important.
Carroll’s positivity rate, or the rate in which tests of Carroll residents return positive, is 4.22% through July 5, the most recent data available, up significantly from the 2.78% rate through July 1. That rate, which is reported as a seven-day rolling average based on data from the Maryland Department of Health, has ranged from 1.40% to 4.31% in Carroll.
The county has confirmed 1,173 positive COVID-19 tests and 130 fatalities with 55% of the cases (648) and 89% of the deaths (116) from congregate living facilities. Ten facilities still have what the health department considers active outbreaks. However, community cases have outnumbered facility cases in each weekday report since Jun 26.
The county is up to 525 community cases. Of those, 10 are younger than 10 years old; 30 are in the 10-19 range; 87 are 20-29 years old; 75 are 30-39; 82 are 40-49; 140 are 50-59; 68 are 60-69; 19 are 70-79; and 14 are 80-89. Women have accounted for 264 of the positive tests, men for 261. In cases where race is known, 87% of those testing positive have been white, 7% have been Black, 6% other. Where ethnicity is known, 17% are Hispanic.
According to health department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 386 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 321, Mount Airy with 187, Manchester with 88, Hampstead with 42, Taneytown with 41, Finksburg with 32, Keymar with 28, New Windsor with 22, Woodbine with 11 and Union Bridge with eight. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call that hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.