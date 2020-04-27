Health Department: Six new coronavirus deaths in Carroll County

Of the 170 Carroll countians confirmed to have the virus who are not at a long-term care facility, 83 are women, 87 are men. Two are younger than 10 years old, three are in the 10-19 range; 30 are 20-29 years old; 18 are 30-39; 24 are 40-49; 56 are 50-59; 22 are 60-69; seven are 70-79; and eight are 80-89.