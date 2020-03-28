Confirmed coronavirus cases rises to 19 in Carroll County, 16 active

In just over two weeks, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Carroll County has gone from 1 to 19, 16 of which are active, according to the county health department.
As of Saturday morning, March 28, there were 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, said Maggie Kunz, spokesperson for the Carroll County Health Department. That’s five more than on Friday, March 27, when Kunz said Carroll had 14 cases, 11 active.
Six of the confirmed cases are people in their 20s, two in their 30s, six in their 40s, two in their 50s, and two in their 60s, Kunz said. Five are men and 13 are women, she said. One person’s age and gender have yet to be confirmed, according to Kunz.
The new cases announced March 28 are not related to the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, Kunz said.
On March 27, the health department announced two women in their 50s at the nursing home have contracted COVID-19 and more than 60 residents are awaiting test results. Some staff have also been tested.
Also on March 27, the health department announced that the first three people found to have COVID-19 in Carroll County were deemed recovered.
The first case was announced March 13, the second March 17, and the third March 19. Those individuals have recovered from the disease, Kunz said, according to Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
There were 992 confirmed cases in Maryland as of 10 a.m. March 28, according to the Maryland Department of Health website.
Anyone feeling ill should contact their health care professional. Carroll County Health Department is operating a COVID-19 hotline, available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, at 410-876-4848. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. Those with emergencies should continue to call 911.