Carroll County sees 10 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Carroll County saw 10 more coronavirus cases, but no deaths, according to data released by the health department on Thursday afternoon.
There have been 526 coronavirus cases in Carroll and 65 deaths.
Of the 10 new cases, three were at elder care facilities and seven are community cases, that is, positive tests for Carroll countians who are not residents or staff members at long-term care facilities.
Eight more people were released from isolation, meaning that 115 residents are no longer considered sick (at least 72 hours have passed since recovery and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first occurred). There have been 32 hospitalizations of community members.
Of Carroll’s 234 community cases, six are younger than 10 years old; 11 are in the 10-19 range; 37 are 20-29 years old; 30 are 30-39; 28 are 40-49; 79 are 50-59; 30 are 60-69; five are 70-79; and eight are 80-89.
Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 220 across two ZIP codes. Mount Airy has 129, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 94, Hampstead with 19, Taneytown with 18, Manchester with 14, Finksburg with 11 and New Windsor with eight. There have been 13 cases in other Carroll ZIP codes. (Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer to protect confidentiality.)
There have been 292 living facility cases. The health department lists all facilities with active outbreaks, excluding those at which at least 14 days have passed since the last outbreak. There are currently eight facilities in Carroll with an active outbreak.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.