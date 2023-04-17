Carroll commissioners approve county funding match for summer food program benefiting low-income children

Low-income families living in the rural areas of Carroll County will receive more funds from the county and state to help purchase food for their school-age children this summer.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners unanimously agreed to submit a state grant application for $65,376 and to provide a required county match of $45,431 for the fiscal 2024 Summer Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The additional funding will allow SNAP recipients to receive up to $100 in additional benefits, issued in installments of $30 in June, July and August, and $10 in December.

“During the normal year a lot of households receive the benefits, and they rely on the children receiving meals while they’re in school,” said Karen Bernard, assistant director of Family Investment with the Carroll County Department of Social Services. “So, the summer SNAP program is set up to issue an additional benefit during the summer months ... for each child between the ages of 5 to 18. They also receive an additional benefit for the time they are out of school in December.”

Bernard said with food costs rising, this extra money will benefit about 1,108 children in families living in rural areas of the county that are far from food pantries or soup kitchens. These areas include Marriottsville, Keymar, Woodbine, New Windsor, Mount Airy, Hampstead and Finksburg.

“We have a lot of resources, but the customers that live in the more rural areas are not able to get to the pantries due to transportation issues,” she said.

Celene Steckel, director of the county’s Department of Citizen Services, said community partners provide supplemental food resources at more than 27 feeding program locations in the county, which she said are “a vital component for our citizens in their time of need; however, the feeding program locations are not accessible to citizens living in the rural areas of the county.”

Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein, who represents District 5, said the lack of transportation for many low-income residents is a hindrance when trying to access free food from county food pantries. “Transportation is the No. 1 issue with poverty,” he said.