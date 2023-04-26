Commissioners reject Carroll County Public Library’s request for one-time 10% staff bonuses

Carroll County commissioners declined to support a request from the Carroll County Public Library for one-time 10% bonuses for about 264 library system employees.

Library officials presented the request for $892,535 in county funds to provide the bonuses at the commissioners’ regular Thursday meeting March 30. The Board of Carroll County Commissioners ultimately did not vote on the measure.

The library proposed that the funds would have come from the county’s fiscal 2023 budget reserve and would have been based on each employee’s current gross salary.

“I am disappointed but hopeful,” said Andrea Berstler, executive director of the Carroll County Public Library, in an email after the meeting. “We have a dedicated, hardworking staff who provide quality library services. I feel this is something they have earned.

“However, I understand the commissioner’s concerns with providing additional funding in light of the economic and financial responsibilities facing Carroll County. I look forward to working with them to improve the library’s pay scale for all our employees. This will allow us to be competitive employer and retain the staff necessary to maintaining an award winning library system.”

Commissioners are in the middle of hearing requests for funding from county agencies and departments as part of the fiscal 2024 operating budget. The library is also looking to give salary increases next year to employees.

Berstler said that like any organization its size, the county library has a range of positions, from entry-level staff in their first year to senior management with decades of experience.

“Some of our staff have been with CCPL for over 30 years,” she said. “Our Library Associate position provides a good sample position. Library Associates must have a bachelor’s degree. They have the same continuing education requirements as a public school teacher. Library Associates are the staff who customers see providing library programs, helping select books, and answering their questions. The starting salary for this position is $42,120.

“A one-time bonus will improve staff morale and demonstrate to library staff that the county government values their contributions to Carroll County, and the positive effect their work has on the overall community,” Berstler stated in a county library briefing document.

Library officials asked for the bonus money, saying that their employees deserved it since 671 full- and part-time employees who work for the commissioners received a 10% pay raise in August. The cost to the county was $6 million.

Last year’s pay raise was only for county employees who work for the commissioners and was a response to hiring and retention problems. The problem was severe enough, commissioners said at the time, that the county’s ability to maintain service levels was in question.

The library’s request joins a growing list of other county agencies asking for the same 10% bonus.

In February, the commissioners approved a one-time 10% bonus for Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, amounting to $310,470 and a week later, employees with the Circuit Court for Carroll County also received a one-time 10% bonus. This bonus amounted to $250,000. The money for both agencies came from the fiscal 2023 budget reserve.

Ted Zaleski, the county’s director of Management and Budget, told commissioners on March 7 that the projected unallocated fund balance in the fiscal 2023 budget would be $24.1 million.

Speaking to county commissioners on Thursday, Berstler talked about the changes and stresses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The combined effect of dealing with the pandemic, supply chain issues and then these retirements and resignations has left many people feeling stretched and stressed,” she said. “During that time, people have sought consistency and reliability, and they find it in the Carroll County Public Library. The staff are passionate, highly trained, and dedicated individuals have stepped up and delivered.”

District 4 Commissioner Michael Guerin opposed the one-time bonus. He also voted against giving the one-time bonus to the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Circuit Court employees.

Guerin said he is in favor of looking at salaries during the current budget process.

“My hope is that we can address some of these issues in the budget process, which we have begun,” he said. “Again, I’m being consistent here when I say going outside the process itself complicates things.”

District 3 Commissioner Tom Gordon III, who also voted against the bonuses for the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Circuit Court, agreed with Guerin.

“I would much rather sit down and we try to figure out an area where we can find some commonality, I guess, in the budget as a whole,” he said. “I’ve not been a fan, as anybody knows, of the bonus situation. We’ve kind of set a precedent this year. I realize that there’s money sitting in unidentified fund balance, but I think the challenge becomes we’ve got huge lifting. That doesn’t take away from you, that doesn’t take away from your staff. It’s not me saying I think any less of you or your staff.”