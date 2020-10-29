Commissioners OK $1.2M for Carroll County businesses, but debate tying eligibility with polystyrene ban compliance

Carroll County Health Officer Ed Singer explained earlier in the meeting that the health department would be documenting how much polystyrene that restaurants have left during routine inspections of the establishments, although he added that it would be tricky to determine whether the restaurants have been ordering new stock or using up their existing stock. However, he said that if the commissioners wanted the health department to determine whether restaurants that apply for funding are in compliance with the ban, according to the department’s records, it could do so.