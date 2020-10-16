Nearly $1M in coronavirus relief funding awarded to renovate Carroll County government office, 911 centers

The county in May received $14.6 million in federal relief funding to use for costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of that money went to fire companies, some went to businesses and nonprofits, and a portion will be used to make improvements to county buildings, to name a few of its uses. The renovations will allow for less contact between people — as health experts say social distancing is crucial in fighting the spread of disease — by adding features such as self check-in kiosks and sliding doors.