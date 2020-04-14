Carroll County commissioner addresses ‘wrong choice of words’ on landfill, threats to family

Carroll County Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, made a remark last week about “finding a cure for stupid,” offending some residents, and on Tuesday he called it a poorly worded statement.
“Maybe while they’re coming up with a cure for [the coronavirus] they could come up with a cure for stupid because if you would just listen we wouldn’t be in this place right now,” he said at the April 9 Board of County Commissioners meeting before voting to close Northern Landfill in Westminster to residential self-haulers for 15 days.
Those were the words that upset residents.
“All of us are struggling to make the right decisions during these trying times," Wantz, president of the commissioners’ board, said Tuesday. "We’re all frustrated, and I’m only human. And last week I used a wrong choice of words in reference to our landfill.”
The comment apparently sparked threats.
“I also have a problem with personal threats to myself and my family, which I think were a little bit over the top. I believe there’s a correct way to disagree," Wantz said.
He proposed the landfill be put on the commissioners’ agenda for their Thursday meeting so they can talk to staff about how to reopen the landfill to residential self-haulers.
The limited closure began April 12 after the commissioners voted 3-2 in favor after county staff expressed concern over crowding at the landfill. Commissioners Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, and Eric Bouchat, R-District 4, voted in opposition.
Out of concern for the potential for spreading COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the county took steps in the past few weeks to discourage visits to the landfill. But the rate of visits remained high, county officials said, with about about 600 people driving over the scales to drop off trash each day on April 4 and 7.
The landfill remains open to licensed haulers, commercial business vehicles and account holders. Residents who usually haul their own trash may pay a commercial hauler to take their waste, recycling, yard waste and scrap metal to the landfill. A reopening is planned for April 27.
“To all those that I have offended, again, please, please bear with me, as I and my colleagues are all making decisions that we’re not used to,” Wantz said Thursday. “There’s no template for this and we’re doing the best that we can.”