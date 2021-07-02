xml:space="preserve">
Carroll County Commissioner Rothstein reappointed to governor’s workforce development board

By
Carroll County Times
Jul 02, 2021 10:00 AM

Carroll County Commissioner President Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, has been reappointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to serve on the Governor’s Workforce Development Board for a new 4-year term.

“I am honored to accept the reappointment to serve Gov. Hogan, the state and Carroll County regarding important workforce issues,” Rothstein said, according to a county news release. “Continuing to serve provides an opportunity for me to represent Carroll County residents and businesses at the table discussing strategic long-range vision and operational goals for workforce development in Maryland.”

The 53-member business-led board is the governor’s chief policymaking body for workforce development issues, according to the state’s website.

“The GWDB is responsible for developing policies and strategies to form a coordinated workforce system from a variety of education, employment, and training programs,” according to the GWDB website. “It brings together and focuses various workforce development partners and stakeholders on two key outcomes — a properly prepared workforce that meets the current and future demands of Maryland employers, and opportunities for all Marylanders to succeed in the 21st century workforce.”

Rothstein also currently serves as a Maryland Association of Counties representative to the board.

