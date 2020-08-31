‘I’m so excited to be back on campus’: Carroll Community College welcomes students as fall semester begins

More than five months of planning and preparing took shape Monday when the first students arrived at Carroll Community College to start the 2020 fall semester.
The Westminster campus looks different than it did when school closed in mid-March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Entrance and exit signs and pathways greet guests when they enter the main buildings. Temperature checks and paperwork come next, and students can access the college’s latest health and safety information online.
Campus is closed to the general public, and most of Carroll’s classes are taking place virtually. But there is limited in-person instruction, and for many who were there Monday it came at just the right time.
“No issues, no problems,” said Ronee Moss, a Manchester resident who is pursuing a nursing degree. “I’m so excited to be back on campus. I don’t need to be here today. My Monday and Wednesday class is online, but I really missed campus.”
Moss, a third-year student, sat in the A Building’s Great Hall with an iced coffee and a laptop to catch up on her first week’s schedule, while a few others headed to class after passing the necessary screening checks. COVID-19 questionnaires must be completed by employees and students, via mobile device or computer, every time they come to campus.
As students learned some of Carroll’s new designs first-hand, the college’s administrators and executive staff did their best to alleviate any potential problems. One such situation seemed out of their control ― a water main break in the afternoon forced Carroll to close early, putting a damper on the first day of classes.
But being there was a big first step.
“It’s a little tricky, trying to meet everyone’s needs, but that’s what we’re trying,” said provost Rose Mince, a sentiment echoed by college president James Ball. Ball said students who arrived Monday morning were cooperative and understanding while getting their bearings.
“I think they’re really looking forward to being in class,” he said.
Kristie Crumley, associate provost student affairs and marketing, said Carroll’s goal is to stay open throughout the semester, something that might pose a challenge to several institutions across the country because of the coronavirus.
“It’s a good rallying cry when you see someone who maybe has let their guard down a little bit to say, ’Hey, we’re trying to stay open. Pull that mask up,’” Crumley said. “We really are trying to work together towards this goal of getting to final exams no different than we are right now.”
According to Crumley, Carroll expects approximately 300 credit students, or 20% of its total headcount, to be on campus Monday through Thursday. She said there are only a few classed scheduled on Fridays.
Carroll’s second-year athletics program postponed its soccer season to the spring because of the pandemic, but men’s and women’s cross country teams are set to compete this fall. The Lynx have their first meet in a few weeks, and are scheduled to host one for the first time in October.
Carroll is offering a variety of online instructional formats, including synchronous classes conducted live by faculty and asynchronous classes that students can access any time. Hybrid courses and face-to-face instruction will be limited and focused on Allied Health programs, various skilled trades, classes that require hands-on use of equipment, those with a certifying body that requires face-to-face instruction, and a limited number of general education courses for students who opt for in-person instructions.
Registered students will have live and virtual access to the library and tutoring services while on campus. Student services will continue to be offered virtually and by appointment. The Bookstore will be open on campus and virtually, but the Scott Center Theater, the Cafe, and the Bollinger Family Conference Center remain closed.
“It is interesting to be here Day One and to see whether the things we thought were going to happen and plan to happen, whether they’re happening or not,” said Alan Schuman, executive vice president of administration. “So far, so good.”
Johnny Hopper took advantage of the quiet Cafe space Monday afternoon to get some work done for his biology class. Hopper, who lives in Sykesville, said it was strange not seeing the usual amount of classmates around campus.
But his competitive nature motivated him to be prepared for academics during a pandemic.
“I thrive on seeing other people in the class, but knowing that I’m doing better than them,” said Hopper, who is going after a business administration degree and plans on transferring to Stevenson University after this semester.
“I want them to succeed as well, but that’s just me. I always have that competitive mindset. When I’m taking a test and I see everybody ... I’m probably going to get an ’A’ because I’ve studied. Whenever we have extra credit-type events I always try to participate.”