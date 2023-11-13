Average class sizes remain steady across grade levels in Carroll County schools

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Nicholas Shockney gave a report to the school board last week about class sizes, which he said have remained steady since 2021 at an average of 21 to 26 students per classroom in the county’s public schools.

Despite a trend of class sizes growing marginally larger each year, the average high school class in the county shrank from 23.2 students last school year to 22.5 students this year.

Shockney said Wednesday that the decrease is directly related to an increase in students who are dual enrolled in community college classes.

These classes are now free of charge for high school students after the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform legislation was implemented this year.

The average Carroll elementary school class size increased to 22.7 this year from 22.4 last year, and the average middle school class increased slightly to 25.3 from 25.2 students last year.

Shockney said 184 middle school classrooms and 147 high school classrooms have more than 30 students, but no elementary school classroom does. He said a 30-student class is considered standard, and CCPS staff closely monitors any class with 25 students or more.

School board President Marsha Herbert predicted that class size numbers will increase in several years due to her expectation that county resources will be strained by implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

“We will try our hardest,” Herbert said, “but it’s going to be a very sad state of affairs in the next two to three years when we see what we have to do with class sizes.”

Superintendent Cynthia McCabe said she believes average class sizes are likely to remain relatively constant, although Blueprint mandates will likely require some schools to increase class sizes while others will have smaller classes due to state-prescribed shifting of staff. The superintendent previously noted that schools in the northwest region of Carroll County will likely have smaller class sizes while schools in the southeast region of the county will have larger class sizes as the county implements Blueprint standards.

“The averages are going to look the same,” board member Donna Sivigny predicted, “but differences by school, by grade level, and other things are going to pop right out.”

The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is a multibillion-dollar public school reform effort entering the second year of its decade-long rollout. It is designed to make Maryland’s schools among the highest performing in the country by redesigning the public education funding formula, providing more time for teachers to plan lessons and develop skills outside the classroom, and offering universal prekindergarten for 3-year-olds, among other initiatives.