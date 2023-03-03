Carroll commissioners take another $250,000 from county budget reserve for 10% bonuses to court employees

Employees with the Circuit Court for Carroll County will get a one-time 10% bonus this year, just a week after their counterparts in the state’s attorney’s office received the same.

On Thursday, the Board of Carroll County Commissioners voted 3-2 to approve the bonuses, which amount to $250,000, from the county’s fiscal 2023 budget reserve. Bonuses will be based on each employee’s gross salary.

This only applies to current circuit court employees employed before Dec. 31.

“It’s such an important matter for the court, and for our employees in particular,” Carroll County Circuit Judge Fred Hecker said at Thursday’s commissioner’s meeting. “In fact, I’m in the middle of a trial, and so I recessed that trial to come over here to address you, because this is of such critical importance.”

The bonus will go to 53 county-paid employees in the circuit court, which includes bailiffs, court reporters, court administrators, jury office workers, and those in the scheduling office.

“Let me be clear that this money does not go to the judges,” Hecker said. “We are not asking money for ourselves. This will go to those who work to support the judicial system, who work to serve the public in a very important and meaningful way. We make this request because the compensation for these employees has not kept pace with the rising costs and has not been equitable when compared to other employees in other agencies within the county.”

The pay for circuit court employees ranges from $35,800 to $125,750, the county’s budget office said, in an email after the meeting.

“It’s important for you to understand the critical function that these individuals perform,” Hecker said. “These employees that I’m talking about, without them courtrooms and court personnel are not adequately protected. Court proceedings don’t get recorded, so convictions are at risk of being overturned. Cases don’t get scheduled timely, deadlines get missed, warrants and jury summonses don’t get issued. I could go on and on about all the problems that would [occur] if we are not able to retain the competent employees that we have.”

The circuit court has two vacancies. Since July 1, seven employees have left.

Commissioners Ed Rothstein, Ken Kiler and Joe Vigliotti voted in favor of the one-time bonuses; Tom Gordon and Michael Guerin voted against. The same commissioners supported 10% bonuses for state’s attorney’s employees during the commissioners’ Feb. 23. meeting.

“What challenges me, and it’s not about any of you, it’s not about your staff, it’s the fact that we’re sitting here out of [the budget] cycle trying to work through this process, and it frustrates me to no end,” Gordon said. “Because on one end, believe me I support you 10,000%. So, anything today on my end, has nothing to do towards the judicial system or any of you personally. It’s just as a fiscal conservative, it really concerns me with what we’re looking at, be it inflation, be it all the other things we as the county are having to contend with. We’re starting budget conversations next week, so for me it’s a daunting task on my end.”

Rothstein praised the judge.

“Judge Hecker, your persistence and diligence looking out for your team, that’s what it’s about,” he said. “You are working to persuade or influence ... us to make that decision.”

Last week, commissioners voted 3-2 to approve one-time 10% bonuses to employees in the state’s attorney’s office, at a cost of $310,470. The funds will also come from the county’s fiscal 2023 budget reserve and will be based on each employee’s gross salary.

The agencies asked for the bonus money, saying that their employees deserved a bonus since 671 full- and part-time employees who work for the commissioners received a 10% pay raise in August. The cost to the county was $6 million.

Last year’s pay raise was only for county employees who work for the commissioners and was a reaction to hiring and retention problems. The problem was severe enough, commissioners said at the time, that the county’s ability to maintain service levels was in question.