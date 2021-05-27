No Memorial Day weekend fire carnivals in Carroll; COVID uncertainty forces cancellations, schedule changes

Typically, Memorial Day weekend in Carroll County corresponds with the beginning of fire carnival season.
Throughout late spring and summer, most weeks include a carnival raising funds for one of 11 county fire companies, and it all traditionally starts with Gamber on the Friday or Saturday before Memorial Day and Union Bridge on Memorial Day.
The COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on crowds forced the cancellation of all the carnivals a year ago and, despite restrictions being lifted this year, Carroll will not see a return to carnival normalcy in 2021.
Seven carnivals have been canceled, one has been pushed back more than three months and one remains in limbo, with only two of the 11 currently scheduled to go on during their usual times.
The Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department carnival is set for June 12-19, as was initially scheduled. The fire company’s website displays a colorful photo of a Ferris wheel with the message: “See you there. More info to come.”
The Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company carnival will be held Aug. 15-21, which is pretty much its typical time frame, although it will be held on the campus of the old North Carroll High School this year because of construction at the fire hall. Generally, Hampstead is the final carnival of the season but not this year.
The Gamber & Community Fire Company made the decision early in 2021 to postpone.
“The hard part was, with us being one of the first ones, trying to figure out what to do,” said Chief Charlie Green, who is also the carnival chair. “We decided early and hoped the restrictions would ease up after the vaccinations started.”
So rather than a carnival wrapping around Memorial Day, Gamber will have its carnival around Labor Day, from Sept. 3-11. Those were the first dates available that the ride company Gamber uses wasn’t planning to be somewhere else, Green said.
Green said the carnival is one the fire company’s two biggest fundraisers, with weekly bingo being the other. Money raised goes toward maintenance, apparatus replacement and building costs — basically taking care of anything needed above county funding.
He is hopeful the carnival will be as successful at that time of year.
“Instead of being the beginning of the [carnival] year, we’ll be the end of the year,” Green said. “We’ve never done one this late in the year. ... We’re hoping everyone can still come out and support us and hopefully COVID stays the way it’s going.”
The other traditional Memorial Day carnival, put on by the Union Bridge Fire Company, is canceled for the second year in a row. A post on the company’s website on March 15 reads in part: “Though restrictions are currently being changed on what seems to be a weekly basis, planning and supply ordering must occur in the first months of the year. We also don’t know what may happen concerning changes to restrictions by the end of May.”
According to the site, Union Bridge’s first “Festival,” held by the wives and members of the fire company, took place June 3-5, 1887, with food, desserts, music, games and conversation. The carnival became a regular event for the entire week sometime in the early 1900s and continued every year until 2020.
The message said Union Bridge is hoping to possibly hold some small outdoor festival later in the year.
Other companies are also trying to figure out some ways to replace carnivals this year.
In place of a carnival, New Windsor is planning a summer celebration featuring food from the New Windsor Fire Department carnival. Food will be served at the carnival grounds from 5 to 8 p.m. June 10 and 5 to 9 p.m. June 11 and 12.
Also without a carnival, Taneytown will be doing something similar with a drive-thru food sale offering carnival food from 5 to 8 p.m. June 14-19. Lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday that week.
According to Carroll County’s tourism website, the fire companies from Harney, Manchester, Mount Airy and Winfield have all canceled their carnivals as well — although the Four County Lions Club Community Carnival is scheduled for June 7-12 at the Mount Airy Carnival Grounds.
As for the Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Company carnival, typically among the county’s biggest in terms of funds raised and attendees?
Capt. Andrew Leeds said the carnival will not be held during its traditional July week, noting it was just too late to get all the contracts signed by the time the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions made doing so possible. Leeds said the company is working on an event in September, although the exact format has not been finalized.