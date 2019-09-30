Q & A: Author uses book to discuss life in Carroll County while raising an autistic child

Church was a huge part of our family’s life. Even with Jimmy’s special needs, we wanted Jimmy to have a strong Christian education. At Wesley Freedom in Eldersburg, we found that was possible. But once again, it was a struggle. Sunday school teachers would say he can’t learn this, or he’s incapable of doing that. Our mantra was, “Yes he can, let us show you.” Eventually, individual church members, such as Lynn Clark (who still attends Wesley Freedom and corresponds with Jimmy) made it possible for Jimmy to attend Sunday school and for my wife and I to attend weekly services. Each year, Jimmy needed someone to help him, and for years Lynn volunteered. She would explain things in the Bible to him, help him read, and help him manage his behaviors. Jimmy trusted Lynn.