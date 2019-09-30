Q & A: Author uses book to discuss life in Carroll County while raising an autistic child

An author who formerly lived in Eldersburg used his book “A Mommy, A Daddy, Two Sisters, and A Jimmy: Autism and the Difference it Makes” to describe life in Carroll County while raising his autistic son.
Richard Bucher was born in New Haven, Connecticut, and grew up in Armonk, New York. He initially moved to Eldersburg in 1976, the year his son, Jimmy, was born, and then moved to the Taylorsville area in 1989. Both of his daughters, Katy and Suzy, graduated from South Carroll High School.
When Bucher retired, after 40 years of teaching, from Baltimore City Community College in 2015, he and his wife moved to Frederick. The Times caught up with Bucher to talk about his book, his family and living in Carroll.
Q: What exactly is your book about?
A: First and foremost, my book is about my family and our journey for more than 40 years; ever since Jimmy was born. While our autistic son, Jimmy is the primary focus, every member of our family plays a critical role in this story. It wasn’t an easy book to write since we opened up about many things that are very private, raw, and difficult to share. To this day, for example, my daughters find it difficult to talk about some of their experiences growing up.
Q: What inspired you to write this book?
A: My inspiration for this book comes from numerous sources. If my wife and I had read this book years ago, it would have made us more informed, more aware, and more hopeful. When Jimmy was born, the public and even our doctors knew very, very little about autism. If we told people our son was autistic at that time, they often assumed we meant artistic. Even today, there is a great deal of misinformation about autism being promoted to unsuspecting families. Providing factual information and real hope to families like ours was one major reason I wrote this book.
Another source of inspiration was our family. This book was a way of recapturing much of what we’ve been through, the good and the challenging. It’s a testimony to our strength, our survival skills, and in particular our three children who are remarkable in their own right. But it isn’t just about our family. Our friends, neighbors, pastors, doctors, teachers in Carroll County and many others were instrumental in our journey as well. We couldn’t have survived and thrived without them, and many of their voices are included. Simply put, this book is a way of saying thank you and recounting our many blessings.
Q: In what way does this book reflect Carroll County?
A: This book reflects on many aspects of our life in Carroll County, including our schools, our churches and our friends.
From the start, finding an appropriate school placement for Jimmy was a challenge. While Jimmy had good teachers and Carroll County had good schools (it’s one of the major reasons we moved to Carroll Co.), Jimmy kept “falling through the cracks” in the CCPS (Carroll County Public School) system. Next Jimmy attended PREP, then Early Intervention Kindergarten at Carrolltowne Elementary. Then, Jimmy was sent to Robert Moton Elementary, where he was mainstreamed and enrolled in a new special ed class. Often, staff was unable to control his behaviors; he was a constant whirlwind, touching everything and everyone in his reach while talking loudly to himself non-stop.
Eventually, it got to the point where most of his time was spent in a small closet with an aide. Everybody knew full well that this could not go on, and that the public school system could not meet his needs. So my wife and I began looking elsewhere and fortunately found a special school for autistic children nearby (Linwood Children’s Center). Carroll County bused Jimmy there for 10 years.
Church was a huge part of our family’s life. Even with Jimmy’s special needs, we wanted Jimmy to have a strong Christian education. At Wesley Freedom in Eldersburg, we found that was possible. But once again, it was a struggle. Sunday school teachers would say he can’t learn this, or he’s incapable of doing that. Our mantra was, “Yes he can, let us show you.” Eventually, individual church members, such as Lynn Clark (who still attends Wesley Freedom and corresponds with Jimmy) made it possible for Jimmy to attend Sunday school and for my wife and I to attend weekly services. Each year, Jimmy needed someone to help him, and for years Lynn volunteered. She would explain things in the Bible to him, help him read, and help him manage his behaviors. Jimmy trusted Lynn.
When our family moved to Taylorsville, once again our church became key. By then, Jimmy was old enough to attend church with us (Ebeneezer United Methodist Church). The congregation embraced him and the rest of our family. Our pastors (Gayle Annis-Forder and the current pastor, Judy Emerson) grew very fond of Jimmy, and Jimmy reciprocated.
In Carroll County, Pat developed relationships with other mothers who were also raising special needs children. The group became known as “The Carroll County Special Parents Support Group,” and it still exists today. Their common goal was aptly expressed by Fran Allen, one of their members. Fran was once asked, “What do you want your son to do when he grows up? Her response was simple and straightforward, “Pay taxes.” Fran and the other members of this close-knit group wanted their children with special needs to be contributing members of society.
Every member of this support group made it their business to not live in an “autistic bubble,” an all-too common existence for families like ours. When these moms encountered a lack of facilities and opportunities for children with disabilities, they pushed back. A good example was the lack of summer camps for children with disabilities in Carroll County. My wife pooled resources and started Camp Fun, with the help of the YMCA and the Holniker family. Camp Fun changed locations but continued to serve children with disabilities in Carroll County for many, many years.
In retrospect, Carroll County was a wonderful place to raise our children. But it wasn’t easy by any stretch of the imagination. We often felt like we were pushing Jimmy out into a community that wasn’t always ready to embrace people like our son. By the same token, there were many who went out of their way to make us feel like we belonged; like Carroll County was our home.
Q: What did raising an autistic child in Carroll County mean for you?
A: For us, it meant a nice home with plenty of space in a safe, comfortable neighborhood. Jimmy loved taking long walks with me, and I felt the same way. Interestingly, he depended on exercise each day to lessen his anxiety.
It meant being able to go out into the community as a family and settling into a routine which was relatively comfortable for Jimmy as well as our family.
It meant a plethora of resources at our fingertips, including good schools, doctors, a variety of stores and places of worship, and a manageable commute. Once Jimmy was born, I set up my work schedule so I could come home as early as possible from work each day to “take over” and provide my wife with the support she so desperately needed.
Excellent medical care nearby, such as Johns Hopkins, Sinai, and Kennedy Krieger.
Carroll County Special Olympics and excellent after-school programs, such as “Swim and Gym” and 4H horseback riding in Westminster.
Q: What is the main thing you want readers to take from your book?
A: While our family’s journey is full of significant challenges, it’s far from tragic. Like many affected by autism, family members struggle to cope and bounce back. In time, we’ve learned to appreciate all that we have, all that we’ve learned, and what we can do, individually and collectively, to change the world in which we live; a world that can be both judgmental and full of random kindness. As one reviewer wrote, the book, Jimmy, and his mommy, daddy, and sisters give us hope that families like ours “cannot only survive, they can thrive.”