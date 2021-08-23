Local Bucket aims to connect residents with skilled, local home service providers

Fourth in a series of articles spotlighting the five finalists for the Carroll County Biz Challenge.
From attending middle and high school together in Carroll County to going to Full Sail University in Florida, Sedrick Porter and Jason Kingan have experienced almost every phase of life together. Now, both 35 and settled with their families in the county, they’re starting a business.
That business is Local Bucket — a website connecting customers with home service providers and freelancers. Porter and Kingan have been working on the project for about a year and two months, with the goal of building a thriving marketplace benefiting both Carroll County residents and professionals. They officially launch Aug. 28, kicking things off with a party at 1623 Brewing Company.
“We want to support our local community,” Kingan said. “We want to give people the opportunity to work with local businesses and keep that cash flow going in the community itself.”
Local Bucket is one of five finalists in this year’s Carroll County Biz Challenge, a competition between local entrepreneurs sponsored by The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. The other finalists, selected from a pool of 52 applicants, are Brothers Ridge Cider, HOFFA Beans & Biscuits, Moving Targets and Rudolph Girls. The challenge is in its 10th year. Applicants pitch their business ideas, gain publicity and compete for $10,000, the competition’s largest grand prize to date.
Judges will choose a winner at the live finale on Aug. 26. The finale is back in-person this year, starting at 5 p.m. at the Carroll Arts Center. People can buy tickets online.
Porter, who lives in Eldersburg and works in quality assurance, conceived of Local Bucket after dealing with leftover materials from various repairs he did around the house. He didn’t have a truck, but needed a way to transport the materials to the dumpster. It would be convenient, he thought, if there were an easy way to contact and pay someone in the area to handle the materials for him.
He workshopped the idea, talking to service providers who’d worked with companies like Angie’s List and Thumbtack. He heard, repeatedly, that providers were getting crushed with the high service fees and the struggle to compete with bigger, better-funded businesses.
“We really want to help smaller businesses appear or reach their target audiences within the local market,” Porter said. “Angie’s List and Thumbtack, they’re taking the highest bidder for some of these marketing campaigns. So the underdog really gets smashed.”
Porter took the idea to Kingan, who helped secure funding to launch a website. Kingan, executive vice president for the Atlantic Maintenance Group, has worked in the landscaping industry for the last decade. His connections have helped Local Bucket build partnerships with many landscaping and construction professionals in the county.
Local Bucket stemmed from the pair’s desire to help people and uplift Carroll County, Porter said.
“We take this project so personal because we know it can help a lot of people out, especially a lot of our friends who have businesses that can benefit from this,” Porter said.
So far, 30 service providers in 13 different industries have signed on to Local Bucket. Porter and Kingan, who lives in Mount Airy, have been able to recruit many providers through word-of-mouth, as they have strong ties in the county.
The pair is hoping to appeal to smaller businesses and freelancers: people who are skilled but may not have the resources for full-scale marketing campaigns. They plan to charge businesses a $24.99 monthly subscription fee to participate. Providers will be listed on Local Bucket according to a rating system, so if they perform tasks well, they’ll appear first under their industry.
To make the task process as painless as possible, payment filters through an escrow bucket. The provider will receive an alert when a client requests a task. If the client accepts the price, they’ll upload the payment into the bucket. Once the provider completes the tasks and the customer is satisfied, the provider will collect the funds from the bucket.
For now, the two are keeping the business small. Porter focuses on business development, while Kingan focuses on marketing and sales. Kingan’s brother, Bobby, will soon step into a customer service role, with some assistance from Porter’s and Kingan’s wives, Aubrey and Christy.
In their first year, they aim to recruit 1,000 businesses to Local Bucket. For their first couple of months, they’re zeroing in on Carroll County but after that, they’re setting their sights on becoming Maryland’s go-to connection to service providers. Then they may look at expanding to places like Virginia or Pennsylvania.
If Local Bucket wins the grand prize, Porter and Kingan will put the money into further business development and marketing. “We really want the business to build upon itself, organically,” Kingan said.
Kingan said from the beginning of their friendship, he and Porter shared ambition and a passion to build something of their own.
Latest Carroll County News
“At the end of the day, we wanted something to call all ours,” he said.