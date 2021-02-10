Carroll Biz Challenge Kick-Off event ignites ‘spirit of entrepreneurship’ in contest’s 10th year

For the past decade, the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce has showcased local entrepreneurs and given them the opportunity to pitch new business ideas, make connections, get publicity, and compete for a cash prize.
The 2021 Carroll Biz Challenge Kick-Off will take place Feb. 11 via Zoom and the event starts a series of events leading up to the 10th annual Biz Challenge in August. The Kick-Off is designed to encourage people to apply for the Biz Challenge and potentially appear as a finalist at the live show.
Five entrepreneurs will be chosen from a list of applicants to pitch their ideas before a panel of judges and a live audience. One will walk away with a $5,000 cash prize, plus additional prizes such as free advertising, consulting, chamber membership and more.
“We’ve always had amazing folks apply,” Mike McMullin, president of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, said. “It seems to me that the last few years, the quality of applications has been really excellent. When you consider last year being a complete COVID-19 year for so many folks, almost a bust, we still had like 29 applicants.
“It’s definitely shown that, in Carroll, the spirit of entrepreneurship is alive and well.”
The application period for the Biz Challenge runs from Feb. 11 to May 31 and can be done through the event’s online application portal at CarrollBizChallenge.com.
Carroll County-based entrepreneurs who have been in business for less than one year, or who are in the business planning stage, are eligible to apply.
A Meet & Greet will take place at the TownMall of Westminster on June 10 at 5 p.m. for applicants to meet each other, as well as meet event judges and sponsors.
The five finalists are chosen at the end of June after the advisory committee has explored every applicant and his or her business idea. These finalists will take the stage to pitch their ideas August 26 at 5 p.m. in front of an audience that votes for a People’s Choice Award and the judges, who will deliberate to choose the grand prize winner.
This year’s finale will be judged by four former Biz Challenge winners — Dave Palmer (Brewery Fire), Kim Fernandez (Girlkin Lashes), Joe Dominick (Gauge Digital Media), and Helen Taylor (The French Twist).
Covalent Spirits, Dirigible Systems, RetroStrap, Together Studios, and Willet Family Farm were last year’s Carroll Biz Challenge finalists and Willet Family Farm, owned and operated by Jeremy Willet, took home the grand prize.
The Westminster-based farm was rebuilt by Willet last spring after a fire destroyed the original site in 2017. As part of their pitch, Willet Family Farm promised to connect farm-owners in Carroll County to agritourism revenue opportunities and has since brokered a major partnership agreement between Hipcamp and the Maryland Farm Bureau to provide financial support to the Bureau and its 12,000 members.
“At Willet Family Farm, we view the Carroll Biz Challenge as being a pivotal moment in our company’s history,” Willet said. “From the application process all the way to winning the grand prize, the Biz Challenge helped us refine our business plan, analyze our strategies, and inspire our commitment to our community.”
Willet Family Farm received national exposure since winning the Biz Challenge and was named Outside Magazine’s Favorite HipCamp in Maryland. Willet said he starts a new role as the Agritourism Ambassador for the Maryland Farm Bureau this month and equates much of the success the farm has seen to their participation in the Biz Challenge.
The Chamber of Commerce shifted many of its events to a virtual platform at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March. Through its network, the chamber has endeavored to push necessary information out to its constituents regardless of delays brought on by the pandemic.
McMullin said the Biz Challenge is important, now more than ever, because it gives a beacon of hope to entrepreneurs and small businesses.
“If Joe or Mary wants to open their own business, it’s possible, people can do it,” McMullin said. “The networking these folks can take advantage of, if they choose to, is absolutely priceless if they’re serious about pursuing their dream and vision and taking it to the full extent.”