2023 Carroll Biz Challenge: Finksburg entrepreneurs add ground mushrooms to coffee for health benefits

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories featuring the five finalists in the 12th annual Carroll Biz Challenge. The competition, which will conclude with a live finale at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster Aug. 3, is run by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. For more about the chamber and this event, visit carrollbizchallenge.com.

A cup of coffee provides the caffeine that many of us need to start our day, but the Finksburg-based company Good Time Health takes the idea one step further. By adding undetectable mushrooms to coffee grounds or tea leaves, Good Time Health unlocks the fungus’ health benefits for caffeine drinkers, CEO and founder Justin Moser says.

Moser, 25, of Finksburg, started the company about a year ago after trying the product MUD/WTR, which markets itself as a mushroom-based alternative to coffee. Moser said he hates the taste of mushrooms, but loves them for their medicinal properties. That inspired him to create a product that includes mushrooms without tasting like it.

“It’s like putting vegetables in a fruit smoothie,” Moser said.

From left, Jacob Fisher, Justin Moser and Ethan Susan of Good Time Health, pose at Hahn’s of Westminster. Good Time Health is one of five finalists in the Carroll Biz Challenge. Their coffee is roasted and ground at Hahn's. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Good Time Health is one of five finalists selected to compete for prizes in the 12th annual Carroll Biz Challenge, run by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. The finalists will compete for a $10,000 cash prize as well as a number of smaller prizes to help start their businesses.

Good Time Health’s story began when Moser quit his finance job in New York and moved back to Finksburg to help his mother manage the family’s large estate after the death of his father. He said it was humbling going from the bachelor lifestyle he enjoyed to living under his mom’s roof and by her rules again.

It was also at this time when Moser became more interested in the potential of natural anti-inflammatory substances, such as mushrooms, to fight cancer. The entrepreneur was joined by childhood friends Alex Stranko, 25, Ethan Sussman, 25, and Jake Fisher, 22, all of Finksburg, and Travis Moseley, 25, of Pittsburgh, to form Good Time Health. Each contributes to a different side of the company.

“What I’m truly passionate about after losing my dad and seeing all that is that there’s not enough good vibes in the world nowadays,” Moser said. “I just want people to be happy and healthy. This is more than just a coffee/tea company because I truly believe everybody has a story, and we can’t hear them all, but every single person that leaves walks away with a smile.”

If victorious in the Biz Challenge, Moser said he would use the prize money to invest in equipment to improve efficiency. About $500 would buy an industrial grade mixer and $800 would pay for auto-measuring technology. An auto-sale system would cost nearly $2,000 and $1,500 would ensure ample product inventory, he said.

Upgrading the company’s packaging will be the biggest upcoming expense, as 5,000 to 10,000 bag units must be bought at once, and will likely cost more than $4,000. Moser said the business operates out of his mother’s home.

Good Time Health was profitable at the end of its first year in business, Moser said. The company continues to grow, and its products are available in more than 30 stores in more than 100 markets, including Hahn’s of Westminster, Snickerdoodles in Hampstead, Tidal Salt in Sykesville and Brewer’s Market in Union Mills. Good Time Health sells about 100 bags per week — about 100 pounds of Earth Coffee and 25 pounds of Earth Tea.

“These guys are taking this thing to the next level with a passion,” Carroll County Chamber of Commerce President Mike McMullin said. “They’re excellent entrepreneurs, they’re doing a great job to promote this thing, and the coffee tastes great.”

Coffee grounds used in the product are provided by Baltimore Coffee and Tea Co., and Hahn’s. Moser said Hahn’s has been a great partner, and his company’s successes will mean more revenue for the store.

“I tasted the coffee and it’s really good,” McMullin said. “I’m impressed that these young guys have got their sights set in a big, big way.”

The three types of mushrooms used in Good Time beverages — cordyceps, reishi and lion’s mane — are powerful anti-inflammatory agents, Moser said, and have health benefits that are still being studied. Sometimes called student’s mushroom, lion’s mane is said to improve overall brain health and increases focus, clarity and memory. Reishi mushrooms promote gut health, which can also improve mood. The so-called athlete’s mushroom, cordyceps increases white blood cell count, which is good for promoting a higher level of energy and fighting infection, he said.

“Food should be medicine,” Moser said, “and medicine should be food. There are so many foods out there for all the illnesses we have. Mother Nature creates every single thing we need, and somewhere that got lost in translation.”

An advisory committee chose the Carroll Biz Challenge’s finalists from among 35 entries. Each was scored and deliberated upon by the committee before finalists were announced on June 20.

Described as “American Idol” meets “Shark Tank,” the Carroll Biz Challenge finale will be held Aug. 3 at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster, from 5 to 9 p.m. Each finalist will have five minutes to deliver a pitch and seven minutes to answer follow-up questions from judges.

“I’d like to think it’s the best event that happens in Carroll during the course of the year,” McMullin said, “it’s a lot of energy.”

In addition to the $10,000 grand prize, a people’s choice winner will receive $2,023 and the United Way of Central Maryland Changemaker Challenge Award winner will receive $5,000. The Challenge Award winner may be any of the 35 entrants.

The Carroll Biz Challenge is supported by donations from sponsors, McMullin said, and the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce is not and has no official relationship with any government entity.

The winner of the 2022 Carroll Biz Challenge was Hannah Brookfield of Westminster, who used her $10,000 prize to open the shop, BotaniGal, a retail houseplant and horticulture therapy business, in October in Sykesville.