2023 Carroll Biz Challenge: Westminster nonprofit empowers young people to become entrepreneurs

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Editor’s note: This is the final story in a series featuring the five finalists in the 12th annual Carroll Biz Challenge. The competition, which will conclude with a live finale at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster tonight, is run by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. For more about the chamber and this event, visit carrollbizchallenge.com.

Going through life with a sense of purpose can make everything seem more rewarding, but finding your purpose can be a daunting task for young people. That’s why Westminster business owner and rap artist Billy Lyve started the nonprofit Find Your Purpose to empower local youths via experiential learning and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Advertisement

“I provide hope, confidence and opportunity,” Lyve said.

Billy Lyve, right, greets Brad Shaffer at the Westminster City Park playground Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Shaffer and his family are involved with Find Your Purpose, a nonprofit started by Lyve, a Westminster recording artist, to support local kids and their families. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Find Your Purpose is one of five finalists selected to compete for prizes in the 12th annual Carroll Biz Challenge, run by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce as a way to showcase local entrepreneurs and give them an opportunity to pitch their new business ideas. Finalists will compete for a $10,000 cash prize to help start their business as well as a number of smaller prizes.

Advertisement

Find Your Purpose is the only nonprofit finalist this year.

Find Your Purpose emphasizes engaging kids with creative arts. The organization operates a recording studio next to Lyve’s office in the building that’s home to the Ayo Boutique, a clothing store at 2 Bond St. in Westminster operated by Lyve’s partner.

Lyve said kids are welcome to try their hand at making or mixing beats, recording or producing music, and podcasting at the Find Your Purpose studio. They can also shoot photos and videos from the in-house green screen room.

The organization endeavors to offer confidence-building recreation to children with all sorts of interests, Lyve said. Find Your Purpose coordinates dances, roller skating, therapeutic horseback riding, aquarium and zoo trips, and more. More than 700 children attended a Find Your Purpose Easter Egg Hunt in April.

Opportunities for skill development and entrepreneurship are also facilitated by the nonprofit, Lyve said. Another Find Your Purpose program provides cooking classes and introduces kids to business opportunities such as junk removal and automotive detailing.

“Everything that we do is about trying to provide opportunities, build confidence and teach people how to be self-sufficient and independent,” Lyve said.

Billy Lyve, left, founder of the Westminster nonprofit, Find Your Purpose, leads a group of children and adults last spring on a trip to the National Aquarium in Baltimore. Admission for the children was paid by the nonprofit, most of whom had never been to the aquarium. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Carroll County Chamber of Commerce President Mike McMullin said Lyve brings an unbelievable passion and inexhaustible energy to helping Westminster youth.

“One thing that really impressed me about him — his passion and his willingness to serve — but also his focus on helping young kids to become entrepreneurs,” McMullin said. “Showcasing local entrepreneurs is really what the Carroll Biz Challenge is all about, and he does a lot to work with these young kids to help them to see what it might be like to own their own business.”

Advertisement

The trick to engaging kids is meeting them where they are, Lyve said. Find Your Purpose offers roughly three events or activities per month with a variety of themes.

“The key is, when we don’t have something going on, we just make up stuff,” Lyve said. “We stay very, very active in the community.”

Many Find Your Purpose programs and events benefit from an abundance of support from partner organizations. Lyve said he uses his force of personality to put business owners at ease, using the same knack for communication that makes him excellent at interacting with children.

Lyve founded the nonprofit about a year ago, but has been in the music industry since 2004 as CEO of his production company, Wisdom Court. He said he felt tired of asking others what they can do for him and decided to instead start a company through which he helps others.

Advertisement

“We’re not your average organization,” Lyve said, “meaning we meet all the kids at where they are. I don’t really have a lot of restrictions.”

Find Your Purpose benefits from Lyve’s widespread notoriety and good reputation in Westminster and the surrounding areas, he said. Lyve said he grew up with many of the parents who now trust him with empowering their children.

Earlier this year the organization was the recipient of a $10,000 neighborhood grant from the United Way of Central Maryland. The program provides funding for “projects that inspire community connection and amplify the efforts of local leaders to build upon and support their work happening at the neighborhood level” and winners were announced last month.

If Find Your Purpose wins the Carroll Biz Challenge grand prize, Lyve said the money will go to fund a variety of programs.

Advertisement

“We are a voice for the voiceless people who never had somebody to speak up for Carroll County,” Lyve said. “I could take what I’m doing and go to Baltimore City, easy — have a studio, do my shows — they definitely need help with their kids down there. I could easily do all that, but I decided to stay here because Westminster is what I represent, so I want everything to be here.”

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Lyve said he remembers feeling disenfranchised while he was growing up, so helping others feels like reaching back and helping a younger version of himself.

“I understand them because I was them,” Lyve said, “and in some ways I still am that kid. When I talk to these kids, I’m talking to myself.”

An advisory committee chose the 2023 finalists from among 35 entries. Each was scored and deliberated upon by the committee before finalists were announced on June 20. Described as “American Idol” meets “Shark Tank,” the Carroll Biz Challenge finale will be held today at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster, from 5 to 9 p.m. Each finalist will have five minutes to deliver a pitch and seven minutes to answer follow-up questions from judges.

“I’d like to think it’s the best event that happens in Carroll during the course of the year,” McMullin said. “It’s a lot of energy.”

In addition to the $10,000 grand prize, a people’s choice winner will receive $2,023 and the United Way of Central Maryland Changemaker Challenge Award winner will receive $5,000. The Challenge Award winner may be any of the 35 entrants.

Advertisement

The Carroll Biz Challenge is supported by donations from sponsors, McMullin said, and the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce has no official relationship with any government entity.

The winner of the 2022 Carroll Biz Challenge was Hannah Brookfield of Westminster, who used her $10,000 prize to open the shop BotaniGal, a retail houseplant and horticulture therapy business, in October in Sykesville.