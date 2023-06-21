Carroll Biz Challenge selects five local entrepreneurs to vie for $10,000 grand prize

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Five finalists have been selected to compete for prizes in the 12th annual Carroll Biz Challenge, run by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, as a way to showcase local entrepreneurs and give them an opportunity to pitch their new business ideas. The finalists will compete for a $10,000 cash prize to help start their business as well as a number of smaller prizes.

The winner of the 2022 Carroll Biz Challenge was Hannah Brookfield of Westminster, who used her $10,000 prize to open the shop, BotaniGal, a retail houseplant and horticulture therapy business, in October in Sykesville.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Hannah Brookfield, of BotaniGal, tries to compose herself after receiving the grand prize check from Mike McMullin, President of Carroll County Chamber of Commerce at the 11th annual Carroll Biz Challenge Finale presented by The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce at the Carroll Arts Center on Aug. 18, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

An advisory committee chose the 2023 finalists from among 35 entries. Each was scored and deliberated upon by the committee before finalists were announced on Tuesday.

The finalists include:

Celcy Technologies , which brands itself as “the automated Nespresso of food.” Max Wieder’s product allows for fully automated food preparation, which does not require a human to be present at any time. The freezer/oven hybrid allows up to five preloaded meals to be cooked at the push of a button on a phone application, according to the Celcy website.

, which brands itself as “the automated Nespresso of food.” Max Wieder’s product allows for fully automated food preparation, which does not require a human to be present at any time. The freezer/oven hybrid allows up to five preloaded meals to be cooked at the push of a button on a phone application, according to the Celcy website. The nonprofit Find Your Purpose , founded by Billy Lyve, which “aspires to elevate and empower individuals of all ages through mentorship, experiential learning and entrepreneurship opportunities,” according to its website.

, founded by Billy Lyve, which “aspires to elevate and empower individuals of all ages through mentorship, experiential learning and entrepreneurship opportunities,” according to its website. Good Time Health , which describes itself as “a brand that promotes simple changes to everyday habits that allow a vast wealth of health benefits.” Its coffee and tea products are blended with reishi, cordyceps and lion’s mane mushrooms to create “a new morning ritual,” according to the Good Time Health website. Justin Moser, Alex Stranko, Ethan Sussman, Travis Moseley and Jake Fisher are responsible for the concept.

, which describes itself as “a brand that promotes simple changes to everyday habits that allow a vast wealth of health benefits.” Its coffee and tea products are blended with reishi, cordyceps and lion’s mane mushrooms to create “a new morning ritual,” according to the Good Time Health website. Justin Moser, Alex Stranko, Ethan Sussman, Travis Moseley and Jake Fisher are responsible for the concept. Laith Nichols is the mastermind behind HiiveCo , which offers “turnkey” beekeeping solutions. HiiveCo provides beehive installation and maintenance across Carroll County, Central Maryland and the Baltimore area, according to its website.

, which offers “turnkey” beekeeping solutions. HiiveCo provides beehive installation and maintenance across Carroll County, Central Maryland and the Baltimore area, according to its website. LDOT, an application designed to help members of the blind community navigate their surroundings using artificial intelligence and computer vision could help blind individuals do activities such as rollerblading, biking, and even driving a vehicle under certain conditions, according to the LDOT website. The app was originally created by blind Westminster High School student Derrick Day for personal use.

Described as “American Idol” meets “Shark Tank,” the Carroll Biz Challenge finale will be held Aug. 3 at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster, from 5 to 9 p.m.

In addition to the $10,000 grand prize, a people’s choice winner will receive $2,023 and the United Way of Central Maryland Changemaker Challenge Award winner will receive $5,000. The Challenge Award winner may be any of the 35 entrants.